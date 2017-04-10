Give blood and help save lives this spring

ST. GEORGE — Eligible blood donors of all blood types are encouraged to give blood through the American Red Cross this spring to help ensure a sufficient supply for hospital patients.

Donated blood is perishable and must constantly be replenished to keep up with hospital patient need. Red blood cells are the blood component most frequently transfused by hospitals and must be used within 42 days of donation.

Eligible donors can give red blood cells through either a regular whole blood donation or a Power Red donation, where available. Power Red donors give a concentrated dose of red blood cells during a single donation, allowing them to maximize their impact. During this type of donation, red blood cells are separated from other blood components, and the plasma and platelets are safely and comfortably returned to the donor.

While donors of all blood types are encouraged to give blood, Type O, A-negative and B-negative donors are urged to give Power Reds if they meet the additional eligibility criteria. Type O-negative is the universal blood type and can be transfused to patients of any blood type in an emergency.

Similarly, Type O-positive can be transfused to Rh-positive patients of any blood type. Types A-negative and B-negative can be transfused to Rh-positive or negative patients. Power Red donations help ensure a stable supply of these critical blood types.

Whole blood can be donated every 56 days, up to six times a year, and Power Red donations may be made every 112 days, up to three times per year.

How to help

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS, 1-800-733-2767, to make an appointment or for more information.

All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states or 16 with parental consent where allowed by state law, weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood donors can now save time at their next donation by using RapidPass to complete their predonation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, prior to arriving at the blood drive.

Upcoming blood donation sites

Washington County St. George April 17 : 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., St. George Blood Donation Center, 476 E. Riverside Drive, Suite B6. April 18: 1:30 p.m. – 7 p.m., St. George Red Cliffs Stake, 1285 N. Bluff Street. April 21: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., St. George Blood Donation Center, 476 E. Riverside Drive, Suite B6. April 21: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., St. George City Offices, 175 E. 200 North. April 23: 8:15 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Utah National Guard – St. George, 1710 E. Commerce Dr. April 24: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., St. George Blood Donation Center, 476 E. Riverside Drive, Suite B6. April 26: 1:30 p.m. – 7 p.m., Bloomington Hills Stake Brigham Road chapel, 1222 E. Brigham Road. April 26: 8:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., Gardner Student Center, 225 S. 700 East. April 27: 1:30 p.m. – 7 p.m., St. George Utah Southgate Stake Center, 3519 Manzanita Road. April 28: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., St. George Blood Donation Center, 476 E. Riverside Drive, Suite B6. Hurricane April 19: 8:15 a.m. – 2 p.m., Hurricane High School, 345 W. 100 South. Ivins April 25: 2:30 p.m. – 8 p.m., Old Ivins Chapel, 40 West Center.

Iron County Cedar City April 17: 1 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Cedar City Library, 303 N. 100 East. April 27: 1:30 p.m. – 7 p.m., Cedar City Utah Stake Center, 725 S. 1100 West. April 28: 8 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Cedar City High School, 703 W. 600 South.

Kane County Kanab April 25: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Kaibab South Chapel, 604 S. 100 East. Orderville April 24: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Kanab Stake, 115 N. Center Street.



