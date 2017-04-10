Elizabeth Baker

May 29, 1930 — April 9, 2017

Elizabeth Ann Sutherland Baker passed away from complications of pneumonia on April 9, 2017, at Dixie Regional Medical Center in St. George, Utah. “Liz” the third child of Mildred Benson and Henry Sutherland was born at home on May 29, 1930, in Newton, Utah. She was delivered by Dr. C.C. Randall. The doctor asked if he could choose her name. Her mother didn’t realize he was serious and said, “OK!” When she applied for a passport at 50 years old it was discovered her recorded birth certificate showed her name as Mildred Louise, after the shock and a very big laugh, it was quickly corrected.

Liz graduated from North Cache High School in 1948. She worked at the Herald Journal, Logan City Police Department, Sears and Roy High School in the Weber School District. Liz married James William Baker in Newton, on July 12, 1954. The marriage was later solemnized in the St. George LDS Temple.

Together they raised six children. She is survived by all six: Leicha Nilson (Ezra), Douglas H. Baker (Kay), Teri Nielsen (Mark), Rex J. Baker (Tamra), Jason R. Baker (Julie), Blake J. Baker (Jenny); her sister Lucille Miles of Holiday, Utah; 29 grandchildren, 71 great-grandchildren, five great-great-grandchildren; close cousins, Ilda Berge, Annette Benson, Glen and Doris Benson; and a large and wonderful extended family. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, Gordon, her husband “Jim,” two sweet grandchildren, Jonas and Ivy, and one great-grandchild, Ezra.

Funeral services

A viewing will be held in St. George, Thursday evening, April 13 from 5-7 p.m. at the LDS Stake Center, 82 N. Dixie Drive.

A funeral will be held in Roy, Utah, on Saturday, at the Roy 4 th Ward LDS Chapel, April 15 at 11 a.m. with viewing beginning at 9:30 a.m.

The interment will be at the Newton, Utah, Cemetery at 3 p.m.

Arrangements are made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, 435-673-2454. Friends and family are invited to sign her guestbook on the Spilsbury website.