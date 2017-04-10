Ceramic Guild students, professor sell pieces at annual spring sale

Blue Teapot. Undated | Photo courtesy of Southern Utah University, St. George News

CEDAR CITY — The Southern Utah University Ceramic Guild will hold their annual “Spring Pottery Sale” on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday in the Sharwan Smith Student Center living room on the SUU Campus. As a special treat, Susan Harris, professor of ceramics, will also be selling a few pieces at this event.

Members of the SUU Ceramic Guild will sell pottery and sculptural items they created while attending the university. Part of the proceeds go to support the Visiting Artist Fund in Ceramics, bringing in professional ceramicists to speak with students and teach them during workshops.

Not only are these workshops an amazing experience for students, but they are also free to any members of the public interested in ceramics. Student artists who are selling their work also receive a portion of the profits.

“I’ve always been interested in 3D arts,” Lissy Edwards, the new Ceramic Guild president and ceramics/sculpture major, said. “While I do have a background in illustration, I fell in love with clay in elementary and dabbled at it on and off again while growing up. When I transferred to SUU, I met Russell Wrankle and Susan Harris. Both are inspirational and encouraged me to really grow my talent. I was told that if I wanted to make it as an artist, I could. I decided to take a leap off the deep end and jump into Ceramics as my major. I haven’t looked back since.”

Her favorite part of clay is how you can transform it. She said:

You can make it into anything you want. It’s physical, tactile, colorful, and unpredictable. Sometimes things come out right, and sometimes nothing works. It’s not like a painting where you can keep reworking it until you’ve got it. Clay has a mind of its own. It keeps art exciting. I never run out of ideas when it comes to what I can do with clay; and I suspect it will always be that way for me.

For more information on the Southern Utah University College of Performing & Visual Arts click here.

Event details

What: Southern Utah University Ceramic Guild “Spring Pottery Sale.”

When: April 11, 13 and 14, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Sharwan Smith Student Center living room, 351 W. University Blvd., Cedar City.

Proceeds benefit individual students as well as the Visiting Artist Fund in Ceramics.

Email: news@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews