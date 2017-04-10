At least 4 victims in suspected murder-suicide at San Bernardino elementary school

Stock image | St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A fire official said multiple people have been shot at an elementary school in San Bernardino.

San Bernardino County fire spokesman Eric Sherwin said the shooting happened approximately 10:45 a.m. PST Monday morning at the North Park School in San Bernardino.

A tweet from San Bernardino Police Chief Jarrod Burguan at approximately 11:02 a.m. stated that they believed this to be a murder-suicide and that two students have been transported to the hospital.

We believe this to be a murder suicide. Happened in a class room. Two students have been transported to the hospital. — Chief Jarrod Burguan (@SBPDChief) April 10, 2017

Students at the school have been transported to another area school for safety.

According to a report from KTLA 5, other elementary schools in the district were placed on lockdown, and students at the nearby Cal State University San Bernardino were advised to shelter in place.

At 11:28 a.m., Maria Garcia, a spokeswoman for San Bernardino City Unified School District says one of four people shot in a classroom was a teacher. Garcia said the shooting is believed to be a domestic dispute.

At approximately 11:34, Burguan tweeted that two adults were deceased in a classroom and that they believe the suspect is down and there is no further threat.

No further information was immediately available.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Email: news@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press as AP portions. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2017, all rights reserved.