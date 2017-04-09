Wasatch Country Pickers in concert free at Vernon Worthen Park

The Wasatch Country Pickers. Undated | Photo courtesy of the City of St. George, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The city of St. George’s Concert in the Park season kicks off this year with a twang Monday night as the Wasatch Country Pickers perform at 7:30 p.m. in Vernon Worthen Park.

The Wasatch Country Pickers is comprised of six members: Jameson Chidester, lead singer; Mark Dahl, banjo keyboard guitar and steel guitar; Mike Webber, lead guitar and was an original member of the band backing Linda Ronstadt and Bobbie Gentry; Sheila Mclelland, backup vocals and some lead singing; Aaron Frazer, drums; Dennis McClelland, bass guitar and backup vocals. McClelland played in a surf band in the ’60s opening for The Beach Boys, played bass with Jan and Dean and recently opened for Collin Raye.

The band has been together for eight years and plays all over the western United States, including country legends, modern country and some originals.

The Concert in the Park series is sponsored by the city of St. George with funding from the Utah Division of Arts and Museums, the State of Utah and the National Endowment for the Arts. Concerts are free public events on the second Monday of each month April through September. Park seating is available; bring blankets, lawn chairs, food, friends and family.

Event details

What: Concerts in the Park 2017: “The Wasatch Country Pickers.”

When: Monday, April 10 at 7:30 p.m.

Where: Vernon Worthen Park, 300 South 400 East, St. George.

Cost: Free public event.

