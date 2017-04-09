Unusual tax return filing deadline; IRS extends phone hours

The tax deadline of April 18 is later this year from the typical April 15 due to several factors, including weekends and holidays. | Image by BackyardProduction / iStock / Getty Images Plus, St. George News

PHOENIX — Tax filing deadline nears later than usual this year and the Internal Revenue Service is extending its customer service hours to help meet the high demand to its toll-free call center.

The tax deadline of April 18 is later this year due to several factors. The usual April 15 deadline falls on Saturday, which would give taxpayers until the following Monday to file. However, Emancipation Day, a holiday in the District of Columbia, is observed on April 17, giving taxpayers nationwide an additional day to file. By law, District of Columbia holidays impact tax deadlines for everyone in the same way federal holidays do. Taxpayers requesting an automatic six-month extension will have until Oct. 16 to file.

The first two weeks of April are typically some of the busiest times of the year for IRS telephone assisters, as they field thousands of calls per hour. The IRS reminds taxpayers that most questions can be answered online by using the numerous tools available at IRS.gov.

The IRS toll-free telephone lines will be available Saturday, April 15, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. MDT. The toll-free line is 800-829-1040.

Please remember that all IRS Taxpayer Assistance Centers now require an appointment for most services. Instead of going directly to a local IRS office with a tax issue, taxpayers should call 844-545-5640 to reach an IRS representative, who is trained to either help them resolve it or schedule an appointment to get them the help they need.

Online Resources

Finding Adjusted Gross Income – If taxpayers changed tax preparation software this year, they may be asked for their adjusted gross income to help verify their identity. Taxpayers must use the procedures outlined on IRS.gov for getting their AGI. Phone assistors cannot provide taxpayers with their AGI.

“Where’s My Refund?” – The “Where’s My Refund?” tool has the most up-to-date information on refunds. Toll-free assistors do not have any more updated information than what’s available on the tool.

Get transcript – Taxpayers can view a tax transcript, a summary of their tax return, online or order it by mail. Taxpayers may need this for non-tax reasons, such as student or mortgage loan income verification. Taxpayers may also request a transcript to obtain Adjusted Gross Income information.

Keyword search – Taxpayers can use the IRS website’s search tool to track down a topic and get the answer to a question 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Or, try the Interactive Tax Assistant, an excellent resource to get answers to commonly-asked questions.

The IRS also encourages taxpayers to visit the Help and Resources webpage as well as Let Us Help You pages on IRS.gov for quick answers and faster service.

More resources are available on IRS.gov.

