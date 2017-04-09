No Filter: Snow Canyon petroglyphs

Written by No Filter Show
April 9, 2017

FEATURE — The writing on the wall at Snow Canyon State Park in Washington County beckons the “The No Filter Show” co-hosts and a couple special guests through slot canyons, arches and discoveries.

If you know what kind of tree is featured in today’s episode, please let Paul know in the comments below.

Resources

Watch the video in the media player above.

“No Filter Show” Episode 135

Email: news@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2017, all rights reserved.

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!

About the Author

No Filter Show The "No Filter Show" is a whimsical sometimes semi-serious comedy exploring the essence of Utah's Dixie. Co-hosts Grady Sinclair and Paul Ford explore things historic and current, rich and ridiculous. In some episodes they bring you business spotlights, in others they feature people and happenings in the region. Statements and content are intended for fun and sometimes tongue-in-cheek; neither are representative of positions or opinions of St. George News, and the show does not purport to offer a straight news report. Click the play button on the video, and enjoy the adventure about Southern Utah ... with No Filter.

Posted in No Filter, Opinion / ShowsTagged , , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply