No Filter: Snow Canyon petroglyphs

FEATURE — The writing on the wall at Snow Canyon State Park in Washington County beckons the “The No Filter Show” co-hosts and a couple special guests through slot canyons, arches and discoveries.

If you know what kind of tree is featured in today’s episode, please let Paul know in the comments below.

Resources

Watch the video in the media player above.

“No Filter Show” Episode 135

Email: news@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews