Traffic advisory: Backup from Mesquite to Littlefield on northbound I-15

Updated 5:25 p.m. MST Northbound traffic backup has worsened and is now backed up 2 miles into Nevada from the Littlefield, Arizona, exit.

ST. GEORGE — Construction on Virgin River Bridge No. 1 at the Littlefield exit on Interstate 15 in Arizona has severely slowed northbound traffic Sunday afternoon.

As of 4:15 p.m., northbound traffic was backed up all the way to Mesquite, Nevada, Arizona Department of Public Safety Sgt. John Bottoms said.

“It’s restricted to a single lane at the bridge just north of Beaver Dam where ADOT is replacing the expansion joint of that bridge,” Bottoms said.

No estimated time for clearing the backup could be provided.

Built in 1964, this is the first major rehabilitation done on the Virgin River bridge No. 1 has never had a major rehabilitation. While minor repairs over the years were made, this is the first major work that has been done on the bridge in 53 years.

