Classical piano duo to perform at Dixie State

Duo Fortin-Poirier will bring its lively, explosive style to St. George when it performs the concert "Vingt Doigts et un Piano (Twenty Fingers and a Piano)" on Saturday on the Dixie State University campus, photo date and location not specified | Photo courtesy of Dixie State University, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — As part of its “Celebrate Steinway” campaign to become an All-Steinway School, the Dixie State University music department will host Duo Fortin-Poirier, a pair of classical pianists, Saturday in the Dolores Doré Eccles Fine Arts Center Concert Hall.

Composed of Amélie Fortin and Marie-Christine Poirier, Duo Fortin-Poirier will bring its lively, explosive style to St. George in the concert “Vingt Doigts et un Piano (Twenty Fingers and a Piano).”

“These two extraordinary artists present a unique slice of the piano repertoire: one piano, four hands,” Dr. Jeffery Jarvis, dean of Dixie State’s College of the Arts, said. “This music is rarely performed, and these two Canadians are among the best in the world at performing this music. People will not want to miss the virtuosity of these two artists nor miss the delightful, interesting music.”

Known for their dynamism and ease on stage, Duo Fortin-Poirier’s performance will take concertgoers through popular and lesser known music, highlighting different interpretations of each work.

Fortin and Poirier graduated from the Université de Montréal with master’s degrees and specialized graduate diplomas. Since forming the group in 2005, the pianists have toured internationally, won first prize at many music competitions and festivals and recently finished second at the Roma International Piano Competition.

“This event celebrates our newest Steinway acquisition, a 9-foot Steinway donated by Zions Bank last June,” Jarvis said. “All proceeds from the event will go to help Dixie State University purchase another Steinway piano. So patrons get to enjoy a fantastic concert and support our All-Steinway efforts at the same time.”

Event details

What: “Vingt Doigts et un Piano (Twenty Fingers and a Piano)” concert.

When: Saturday, April 15, at 7:30 p.m.

Where: Dolores Doré Eccles Fine Arts Center Concert Hall, 225 S. 700 East, St. George

Cost: $15 per person. Call the box office at 435-652-7800, click here, or stop by the ticket office in the M.K. Cox Performing Arts Center on the Dixie State University campus.

