Strong winds and gusts coming, motorists and boaters take caution

SOUTHERN UTAH – The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory which is in effect until 9 a.m. Monday.

Affected areas

Much of southern Utah including the San Rafael Swell, West Central and Southwest Utah, Utah’s Dixie and Zion National Park, South Central Utah and the Lake Powell area.

Winds

Southwest winds 25-35 mph with gusts around 50 mph range are expected.

Timing

Winds will increase through the morning and remain strong through the afternoon before diminishing this evening.

Impacts

Crosswinds on east-west routes will make light weight and high profile vehicles difficult to handle. Visibilities could be occasionally reduced in areas of blowing dust. These winds will create very choppy water on area lakes including Lake Powell.

Precautionary, preparedness actions

Motorists in the advisory area should be prepared for sudden gusty crosswinds, which can make driving difficult.

In addition, winds will cause rough chop on area lakes. Small boats will be especially prone to capsizing. Operators of small craft are urged to postpone their outings until the winds subside.