Zion Lions back in action as rival Revolution are in town

ST. GEORGE – After an early-season bye last week, the 1-0 Zion Lions begin a stretch of five straight home games tonight. The home stand will start with a bang as Lions nemesis the Wasatch Revolution are in town at 7 p.m. tonight at Pine View High’s Panther Stadium.

The Lions and Rev have played for the Rocky Mountain Football League title the past three seasons, with Wasatch winning all three close games.

“Yeah, this is a fierce rivalry,” Zion coach Dale Stott said. “We are 2-0 at home against them since I’ve been here, but we haven’t had much luck on road. But I like our chances tonight. We’re well prepared and much more disciplined this year. We’re just a better team.”

The Lions feature quarterback Diarra Fields, a former league MVP who is back after a four-year hiatus. He’ll be handing off to a trio of running backs – former Pine View star Prentiss Miller, Remo Mapu and Jorey Hansen. That trio teamed up for 154 rushing yards and three touchdowns in Week 1.

Fields also passed for 157 yards and Stott said the passing game could be a huge factor tonight.

“The Rev like to pass the ball and I think this could be the kind of game where both teams air it out a little,” he said. “That may depend on the wind. It’s supposed to be gusty tonight. If it turns into a smash-mouth game, that could really help us because we’re a really physical team.”

If it turns into a shootout, the Lions receiving corps of Bailey Glass, Clifton Smith and Josh Ford will be key.

The Lions will be without star defensive end Vince Feula, who has other obligations. But Zion has added a pair of defensive linemen that Stott said could make a difference in nose tackle Isaako Aaitui and defensive tackle Stanley Martin. Aaitui played at UNLV and in the NFL, while Martin is a former New Mexico standout.

Wasatch will feature former BYU and Canadian Football League star Charlie Peterson, who has quarterbacked the Rev for years. Stott said a big key for his team will be limiting Wasatch star receiver Delric Ellington. Joe Mapson is a key possession receiver for the Revolution. Wasatch’s run game features Zach Guerts. The Rev website also lists former BYU star running back Harvey Unga as running back, though the former Cougar is not expected to play this week.

Kickoff tonight is at 7 p.m. Tickets are $5 at the gate and children age 10 and younger are admitted free of charge.

