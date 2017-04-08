Prep softball: Top 3 teams roll in Region 9 softball

Desert Hills' Morgynn Rosemeyer (17), Pine View vs. Desert Hills, Softball, St. George, Utah, Apr. 7, 2017, | Photo by Robert Hoppie, ASPpix.com, St. George News

ST. GEORGE – Region 9 teams were all in action Friday night. Teams began separating with three teams all with at least two wins and the other three sitting at 0-2. Below are summaries of Friday’s action:

Desert Hills 9, Pine View 1

Brianna St. Clair threw a three-hitter against Pine View, striking out 18. Her offense gave her plenty of run support by opening the game up a 1-0 game in the third inning. It all started with a two-run shot by Katelyn Philips to the opposite field. It was Philips’ fourth home run of the year.

“I had messed up a bunt in my first at-bat,” said Philips. “I was looking for some redemption. The pitch was outside. I was able to get a hold of it. It felt good coming off the bat. I knew right away that it was gone.”

“That home run sort of loosened us up offensively,” said Desert Hills coach Kacee McArthur. “The girls were more aggressive at the plate.”

The Lady Thunder put up three more runs in the inning, with run-scoring singles by Corinn Grantham and Ashlee File. Desert Hills added a run in each of the next three innings. The Lady Panthers avoided the shutout by plating a run in the sixth. Marquee Jennings laid down a sacrifice bunt and then reached on a throwing error to score Britt Nielsen.

“We had trouble hitting against St. Clair,” said Pine View assistant coach Russ Nielsen. “She is a good pitcher. We were still able to get runners on base. But we stranded a total of 12 runners, twice with the bases loaded. We need to make those runners count.”

The Lady Thunder move to 17-1-1 overall and 2-0 in Region 9. Desert Hills will host Snow Canyon on Tuesday. The Lady Tigers move to 6-9 overall and 0-2 in Region 9. Hurricane will host Dixie on Tuesday.

Snow Canyon 13, Dixie 0 (F/5)

The Lady Warriors blanked Dixie on Friday night. Snow Canyon broke open a close game in the fourth inning with five runs. The Warriors added six more in the fifth to get the mercy-rule win.

“Gina Dolce started the fourth by drawing a walk,” said Snow Canyon head coach Tracee Heaton. “Then Teagan Trent hit safely. That started our run. It continued in the fifth. Megan Rodgers came up big with a two-run single.”

Pitcher Payten Jensen went the full five innings, allowing only two hits and striking out nine in the shutout. Offensively, Preslee Gates, Camryn Johnson, Natalie Gunn, Taylor Gunn and Abi Farrer all had multiple hits for the Lady Warriors. Natalie Gunn and Megan Rodgers led the team with three RBIs.

Snow Canyon also displayed speed with seven stolen bases. Alex Deming and Natalie Gunn each had multiple stolen bases.

While Dixie’s inexperience has been evident through the first part of the season there has been marked improvement for the young team. “We are cutting our mistakes down but as a team we are in a hitting slump,” said Dixie head coach Dave Demas. “We have hitters with great power like senior Tanner Western and freshman Chayden Chong but we are just struggling making contact right now. We will get back after it on Monday and see if we can figure it out. When we break out of it, and we will, it will be big.”

Snow Canyon moves to 2-1 in Region 9 and 9-8 overall. The Lady Warriors travel to Desert Hills on Tuesday. Dixie falls to 3-16 overall and 0-2 in region. The Lady Flyers travel to Hurricane on Tuesday.

Cedar City 12, Hurricane 2

Hurricane put up two runs in the first inning but that would be the extent of the Lady Tigers’ scoring for the night. Hayley Teta and Abbie Elison drew walks. Jaiden Smith then hit a rope down the third-base line to score the runners.

“The girls have been batting aggressively,” said Hurricane head coach Ryan Smith. “We have stretches of brilliant play. But we also have lapses where we struggle, both in the field and at the plate. We left several runners on base tonight. Once we learn how to put a complete game together, we will be able to compete.”

Cedar answered quickly with a two-run shot by Dream Weaver and then a second two-run shot by Pua Johnson. That would be all the Lady Reds needed to secure Bryton Holyoak the win from the circle.

Defensively, the Lady Reds were able to get Holyoak out of some jams. Dream Weaver made a diving catch in the third inning at shortstop to save a run. In the fourth, Johnson started a double play by bare-handing a bunt and throwing to first base. First baseman Allie Meisner then threw to Japrix Weaver at third to get the runner trying to advance.

“We got 12 hits collectively as a team,” said Cedar head coach Chris Weaver. “Abby Anderson and Dream Weaver both went 3 for 3 at the plate.”

Cedar maintains their standing atop Region 9 at 3-0. The Lady Reds are 9-7-1 overall. The Lady Reds will host Pine View on Tuesday. Hurricane falls to 2-5-2 overall and 0-2 in Region 9. The Lady Tigers will host Dixie on Tuesday.

All Region 9 games scheduled this Tuesday begin at 4 p.m.

REGION 9 SOFTBALL STANDINGS

Cedar 3-0 (9-7-1)

Desert Hills 2-0 (17-1-1)

Snow Canyon 2-1 (9-8)

Dixie 0-2 (3-16)

Hurricane 0-2 (2-5-2)

Pine View 0-2 (6-9)

