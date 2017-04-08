Prep soccer: Dixie strikes late, drops Pine View

Pine View vs. Dixie, Soccer, St. George, Utah, Apr. 7, 2017, | Photo by Robert Hoppie, ASPpix.com, St. George News

ST. GEORGE – The top three teams in Region 9 won Friday night, with Dixie pulling out a tough road victory and Desert Hills and Snow Canyon winning in routs.

Here’s a roundup of the action:

Dixie 2, Pine View 1

The Flyers broke the tie with only 21 seconds remaining to sneak past rival Pine View at Panther Field.

Jose “Tauri” Morales scored his eighth goal of the season for the game-winner.

Dixie head coach Burt Myers was happy with the resiliency of his team as it trailed for most of the game.

“I think it says a lot. You never know, we can score at anytime,” Myers said. “The team never gives up. We keep thinking we got another chance and Tauri got that last chance to go.”

PV head coach Ryan Duckworth said his team played against a “great team that is extremely well-coached.”

“I think Pine View has been underestimated all season long. I’m proud of my boys, how they’ve improved throughout the season,” he said. “We led for most of the game. We led 1-0 at halftime.We led until they scored a goal in the second half that we just didn’t defend well in the air. It was a great head shot from Dixie for the equalizer. We should have contested, but we didn’t do our part there.”

Pine View’s Anwar Schone scored the first goal of the game off a set piece from about 25 yards from the goal. Schone blasted it in past the keeper.

The game-winning goal keeps Dixie within striking distance of first place at 10 points. The Flyers are behind Snow Canyon at 13 and Desert Hills at 12 points. In soccer, a win is three points, a tie is one point for each team, a loss is zero points.

Myers said the game was normal for the Flyers/Panthers rivalry.

“It was a traditional Pine View and Dixie soccer match,” he said. “They’re always close and hard fought. Both teams respect each other. There’s some jawing during the game, but it’s all respect after it’s over. Its always a hard-fought game.”

Pine View nearly got points for the second game in a row, but couldn’t hold on. Duckworth is making the necessary changes to make his team the best they can be.

“They’ve been through some losses that has taught them some things,” he said. “My philosophy has changed slightly – it was really time to challenge the boys to be their best. I think I’ve created opportunities in practice to work as a team. The region is full of talent and Pine View has talent as well. It really comes down to team play and the hunger to fight to the very end.”

Dixie will have a rematch against Desert Hills Tuesday at home at 7:30 p.m.

“We’re planning on not having another bad second half,” Myers said with a laugh. Desert Hills scored four goals in the second half on its way to a 4-3 victory. “We’re planning on going out there and do what we do There’s not anything new we have to put in.”

Pine View will have a rematch against Hurricane at home Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. Hurricane won the last game 3-2 in Hurricane.

“It is our turn to take care of business on our home field,” Duckworth said. “They’re going to have confidence they can do it again. After this last game, I know we’re going to come in with confidence also.”

Desert Hills 4, Cedar 0

Desert Hills traveled to Cedar and put on a clinic against the Redmen, winning 4-0.

The Thunder led 1-0 at the half, but Cedar couldn’t stop them from scoring three more in the second half.

Walker Heaton scored two goals. Beau Banielos and Kelton Holt scored one each.

Keeper Isaiah Hacker recorded his fourth shutout of the season.

Desert Hills will travel to Dixie to try to sweep the Flyers Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.

Cedar will travel to Snow Canyon to try to steal a win against the region’s No. 1 team Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.

Snow Canyon 8, Hurricane 1

Snow Canyon had one of the greatest second halves to a game possible as the Warriors scored seven goals in the second half alone to rout the Hurricane Tigers 8-1.

The game was tied at the half, but Snow Canyon poured it on in the second half.

“Hurricane played an excellent first half. (We) played flat the first half and way too direct,” SC head coach Marc Wittwer said. “The second half was much better.”

Dan Brubaker scored the only goal for the Tigers.

SC’s Max Kemp scored four goals (a hat trick plus one), while Kaden Wittwer scored a hat trick (three goals) of his own.

“Kaden and Max had great games and finally got a lot of goals to fall,” Marc Wittwer said.

Hurricane will face Pine View Tuesday, while Snow Canyon will face Cedar. Both games are scheduled for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff.

REGION 9 SOCCER STANDINGS

(team, region, points, overall)

Snow Canyon 4-0-1 (13) 8-2-1

Desert Hills 4-1-0 (12) 8-3-0

Dixie 3-1-1 (10) 7-2-2

Hurricane 1-3-1 (4) 3-5-1

Pine View 1-4-0 (3) 2-8-0

Cedar 0-4-1 (1) 2-9-1

