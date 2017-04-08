Veyo bishop killed on S.R. 18 in head-on collision

Written by Ric Wayman
April 8, 2017

WASHINGTON COUNTY — The bishop of the Veyo ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was killed Saturday morning when his small truck reportedly crossed the center line on state Route 18 and hit a semitractor-trailer head on.

A Veyo man was killed Saturday when his truck drifted over the center line on state Route 18 and struck a semi head-on. Washington County, Utah, April 8, 2017 | Photo by Ric Wayman, St. George News

Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Larry Mower said a white pickup truck was traveling southbound at about milepost 13. A semitractor-trailer pulling doubles was going northbound.

“Not sure why,” Mower said, “but the truck drifted over the center line and went head-on with the semi. It looks like the guy (in the pickup) was killed instantly. The semi driver did say that he saw the driver of the pickup laying across the seat to the right. Don’t know if he had dropped something and was trying to retrieve it, or if he was having a medical condition or if he was falling asleep. At this point we really don’t know. We’ll conduct our investigation and see if we can figure those things out and answer those questions.”

The semi driver was not hurt in the accident, although Mower said he was shaken up.

The driver of the pickup was identified by UHP Trooper Grant Hintze as 53-year-old Veyo resident Darrin Steve Ivie. The LDS Church’s website confirms that Ivie was the bishop of the Veyo ward. Ivie’s body had to be extricated from the wreckage by fire and medical personnel before it could be removed to a mortuary.

SR-18 was closed for almost three hours while investigation and clean-up occurred. Units from the Utah Highway Patrol, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Diamond Valley and Dammeron Valley fire departments and the Washington County Medical Examiner were called to the scene.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

