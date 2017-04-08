Pool tarps for Hurricane City Pool becoming a reality

Hurricane City Pool, Hurricane, Utah | File photo, St. George News

HURRICANE – An extended season for the Hurricane City Pool and as well as a local home for the Hurricane High School swim team is coming one step closer to reality.

Jesse Kochel, chair of the Hurricane Aquatic Committee, presented donations to the Hurricane City Council Thursday for the purchase of pool tarps, which would save on heating costs and allow the pool to be open for longer. To date, community donations total $2,800, but $5,400 is needed to reach the $8,200 goal.

The Hurricane Valley Rotary generously donated $1,000 towards the goal and a presentation of that check was a significant portion of the community’s donations. The city and RAP tax funds cover the balance of the nearly $25,000 needed to purchase the tarps.

Donations can be made to the City of Hurricane Attn: swimming pool tarps and delivered to Kaden Demille, City Recorder, at the city office.

The tarps will be delivered next month​.

Email: rwadsworth@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews