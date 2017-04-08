Riders weather rain and wind in annual ‘Spring Tour de St. George’

ST. GEORGE — Over 600 people showed up Saturday morning for Ride Southern Utah’s annual “Spring Tour de St. George,” cycling through a choice of three courses highlighting some of Washington County’s treasured landscapes.

The tour has become a tradition for Ride Southern Utah, which puts on regular bicycling events in Southern Utah throughout the riding season. Ride Southern Utah is a production of Red Rock Bicycle Company in St. George.

See video in the media player top of this report.

“We start and finish at Town Square and have four aid stations depending on what mileage you do,” Margaret Gibson of Ride Southern Utah and Red Rock Bicycle Company said.

Ride Southern Utah runs the tour twice yearly, in the spring and fall.

“It’s been going on for about eight years,” Gibson said of events.

The courses include three distances, including loops of 35 miles, 75 miles and 100 miles.

“Depending on what mileage they’re doing, they hit all kinds of parts of Southern Utah. They head out toward Kayenta and then wind through Dixie Drive and then out through the airport and out to Sand Hollow and LaVerkin Loop,” Gibson said of the 100 mile tour.

The 100 mile loop extends all the way from Ivins to Toquerville.

“The people here, the way the event’s put on, it’s really good. Very clear signage; people respect the roads, so it’s a good way to kind of ring in spring,” tour participant Scott Mortensen said.

Riders encountered scattered rain showers and a bit of wind along the routes, but most entrants said the weather was an afterthought as warm temperatures prevailed.

“I do triathlons, and the thing I like about cycling is that it kind of makes me a better runner, actually. It’s not as hard on my body,” Mortensen said. “You get to see a lot of scenery, like all the canyons we’re going through right now.”

The tour was especially meaningful for one couple who entered the tour together. Claude Gubler proposed to Aimee Sherwood when they hit the finish line. She readily accepted.

Tour officials estimated there to be about 660 total entrants, and, depending on weather conditions, they anticipated only about 35-75 people would not complete the race.

St. George News’ Sheldon Demke contributed to this report.

Resources

Click on photo to enlarge it, then use your left-right arrow keys to cycle through the gallery.

Email: jwitham@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews