‘Georgefest’ attracts huge spring break crowd

Written by Joseph Witham
April 8, 2017

ST. GEORGE  Downtown St. George’s monthly “Georgefest” appeared to have attracted a record number of people Friday evening.

People crowded Main Street for the festival, featuring an array of live music, street food offerings and other entertainment.

Young people on spring break from all across the region composed the majority of the festival goers.

See St. George News’ “Georgefest” coverage in the media player top of this report.

Email: jwitham@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2017, all rights reserved.

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!

Leave a Reply