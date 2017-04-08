Engine dislodges from car in high speed rollover

A Volkswagen Jetta sits in the dirt after rolling in Littlefield, Arizona, April 6, 2017 | Photo courtesy of Beaver Dam/Littlefield Fire District, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A driver jumped a curve in the road while traveling at a high speed in Littlefield, Arizona, Thursday night, causing his car to roll several times and dislodging its engine.

Emergency responders were dispatched to the scene of the rollover at about 9 p.m. near mile marker 3 on Scenic Boulevard on report of an unconscious man in a black Volkswagen Jetta.

Witnesses reported the man was driving at a high speed, later estimated to be at least 60 mph, southbound on Scenic Boulevard when he came upon a curve in the road.

Instead of maneuvering it, his vehicle jumped the curve and rolled several times, taking out a barbed wire fence before landing right side up, Beaver Dam Littlefield Fire Battalion Chief Andre Ojeda said.

When medical responders from Beaver Dam/Littlefield Fire District showed up, the man had regained consciousness and was being aided by witnesses.

Although the extent of his injuries was unknown to Odeja at the time this report was taken, he said the man had lacerations to his face.

He was transported by ambulance to Mesa View Regional Hospital in Mesquite for treatment.

The driver was wearing a seat belt and air bags deployed during the rollover.

The Jetta sustained major damage and responders found its motor nearby on the ground, apparently dislodged from the engine compartment during the course of the rollover.

The car was towed from the scene.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

St. George News Reporter Cody Blowers contributed to this report.

