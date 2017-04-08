2 Injured when speeding driver rolls off I-15

Emergency personnel respond to the scene of a rollover involving a Cadillac Escalade on Interstate 15, Washington County, Utah, April 8, 2017 | Photo courtesy of Utah Highway Patrol, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Witnesses say a man speeding to get ahead of traffic on Interstate 15 was forced to slam on his breaks when he came upon a slower car, causing him to lose control of his SUV Friday afternoon. The SUV rolled, and two of its occupants were injured.

At approximately 3:45 p.m., Utah Highway Patrol was dispatched to the scene of the rollover on southbound I-15 near milepost 25.

The man was driving south in a black Cadillac Escalade in the No. 1 lane surrounded by heavy traffic. Witnesses said the driver switched to the No. 2 lane and began to speed past traffic.

As the Escalade’s driver came upon a slower vehicle ahead of it, he slammed on his breaks, causing him to lose control of the SUV. As the car swerved off into the right shoulder, he overcorrected into the No. 1 lane and went through a cable barrier at which point the Escalade rolled a single time, Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Jalaine Hawkes said.

A woman in the passenger seat dislocated her right shoulder, and a woman in the back seat suffered a minor head injury. They were both transported to Dixie Regional Medical Center by ambulance.

The driver and another man in the back seat did not report any injuries.

Statements from witnesses and passengers in the Escalade indicate speed was the main cause of the rollover, the driver reportedly reached speeds of 90 mph or more while attempting to pass traffic.

“The driver of the Escalade was cited for too fast for existing conditions,” Hawkes said.

The SUV was badly damaged in the rollover, and airbags deployed throughout. It was towed away from the scene.

Traffic was slowed slightly but was mostly unhindered.

Medical and emergency personnel from Hurricane Valley Fire District also responded.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

Email: jwitham@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews