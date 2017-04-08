Z-Arts showcases top high school artists’ work throughout April

A painting done by high school artist Zachary Eliason depicts a southwestern scene, location and date not specified | Image courtesy of Zion Canyon Arts and Humanities Council, St. George News

SPRINGDALE — The Zion Canyon Arts and Humanities Council presents the “All-State Utah High School Art Exhibition,” part of the Utah Division of Arts & Museums’ traveling exhibit program. The exhibit features award-winning artwork by students participating in the “All-State High School Show.”

Sponsored each spring by the Springville Museum of Art, this statewide high school art competition provides a professional forum for students to display their best work and an opportunity to highlight a talented arts educator.

For many students, this contest provides their first taste of artistic competition and prepares them for any future competitions they may choose to enter. The exhibition provides exposure for graduating students within the state. Past senior class artists have received scholarships awarded by the art schools of Utah colleges and universities following their participation in this program.

In addition to student awards, the Springville Museum of Art awards an outstanding arts educator from a Utah high school for their dedication to their students and the creation of art.

The competition is open to 11th and 12th grade students from public and private schools throughout Utah. All artwork is submitted by the school’s art department and each student may submit up to two pieces of artwork into the competition.

All of the following formats are accepted: drawing, opaque painting, transparent watercolor, sculpture, fiber, printmaking, photography, ceramics, commercial, mixed or jewelry.

Event details

What: The All-State Utah High School Art Exhibition .

. Where: T he Canyon Community Center, located at 126 Lion Boulevard in Springdale .

. When: Throughout the month of April.

Gallery hours: Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Saturday from noon to 5 p.m.

For more information on viewing the exhibition, please visit http://zarts.org

For more information on the All-State High School Show, contact the Springville Museum of Art at 801-489-2727

About Utah Division of Arts & Museums and the traveling exhibit program

The Utah Division of Arts & Museums’ traveling exhibit program is a statewide outreach program that provides schools, museums, libraries, and community galleries with the opportunity to bring curated exhibitions to their community. This program is supported in part by a grant from the National Endowment for the Arts. For more information on participating in the program, contact Fletcher Booth at fbooth@utah.gov or call 801-824-9177.

