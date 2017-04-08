Baby animals, Easter egg dash highlight ‘Spring Into Easter’ event

The Easter Bunny greets guests at the Staheli Farm "Spring Into Easter" event, Washington City, Utah, April 8, 2017 | Photo by Hollie Reina, St. George News

WASHINGTON CITY — It was melee meets joy on the farm Saturday morning as hundreds of people descended on Staheli Family Farm to participate in the “Spring Into Easter” event.

The annual event invites the community to enjoy a day on the farm complete with baby animals, farm-style rides and games and all capped off with a chaotic Easter egg hunt in the field.

It is a popular event for Staheli Family Farm which also hosts a slew of fall activities including a corn maze and haunted corn field. Though “Spring Into Easter” typically draws a large crowd, organizer Sherrie Staheli said that even she was overwhelmed with the amount of people who turned out Saturday.

And indeed the crowd sizes, particularly during the Easter egg hunt, were quite large. The scramble to get eggs saw many children running around in chaos and a few frustrated parents.

“We’re going to improve,” Staheli said, adding that she felt like everybody was still having a good time.

Despite the melee, participants of the egg hunt were rewarded with a paper bag full of Easter goodies and toys. Beyond the mad dash for eggs on the field, children were able to meet and take photos with the Easter Bunny and enjoy all the games and attractions Staheli Family Farm has to offer.

One highlight of the event was the opportunity for families to get a hands-on experience with many of the farm animals. Children were seen smiling with joy as they held fluffy bunny rabbits and little chicks. Other animals at the farm included donkeys, ponies, horses, llamas, goats, cows, pigs and more.

Staheli was quick to express her gratitude to everyone who took their time to come out and support the farm and the event.

“We have just been overwhelmed,” Staheli said. “We are so thankful for everyone that came out and supported us; it’s so fun.”

