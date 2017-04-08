Traffic alert: Semi crash on SR-18 triggers road closure

Written by Cody Blowers
April 8, 2017
ST. GEORGE — A serious crash involving a semitractor-trailer versus a car triggered a highway closure in both directions on state Road 18 at milepost 14 Saturday at 10:55 am.

The Utah Department of Transportation issued a traffic advisory for the crash. As of publication of this report, the estimated time of clearance is 2:55 p.m.

