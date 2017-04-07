Domination for DSU in doubleheader sweep of AAU

File photo by Robert Hoppie, ASPpix.com, St. George News

ST. GEORGE – The Dixie State baseball team recorded two shutouts over Academy of Art University on Friday night. Starter Mason Hilty went the distance in the first game, striking out four and scattering six hits while five different players recorded multiple hits led by Tyler Baker’s three. The Blazers prevailed 11-0.

In the second game, starter Matt Mosca pitched the complete game (seven innings), allowing only five hits and striking out three in the 5-0 win.

GAME ONE

The game was put out of reach pretty quickly. The Trailblazers scored three runs in the first inning and nine in the first four innings.

With two men on and two out, Tyler Mildenberg reached on a fielding error. Tyler Baker scored on a subsequent throwing error. Jake Davison then reached on a fielding error to score Logan Porter. Mildenberg moved to third.

The final run of the first came when Davison drew the throw to second base on a double steal. Davison avoided the tag long enough for Mildenberg to score the third run.

In the second inning, Miles Bice scored on a Baker single to center field. In the third inning, the Blazers went up 5-0 on an RBI-single by Bice.

The big inning came in the fourth. The Blazers scored four runs, all with two outs gone. Baker began the barrage with a double. Trey Kamachi singled him in with a hit to center field. Logan Porter then drew a walk. Mildenberg tripled in the next at bat to score the two runners. Davison then scored Mildenberg with a hit to center field. The Urban Knights then secured the three outs but trailed 9-0.

DSU put its final two runs up in the sixth. With the bases loaded, Bice hit a sacrifice fly to center field. After a walk loaded the bases again, Wyatt Branch singled in Porter for the final run of the game.

Baker and Cam Gust both had doubles. The team collectively hit .384.

GAME TWO

Reece Lucero got things started with an RBI single in the second to score fellow catcher/designated hitter Jake Davison. In the third inning, Mildenberg sacrifice-flied to score Baker.

In the fourth, McLaughlin hit a two-RBI double to open the lead to 4-0. Bice added an insurance run in the fifth with a single to left field, scoring Mildenberg.

McLaughlin, Porter and Lucero all hit doubles. McLaughlin is the only Blazer to record multiple hits in the shortened game.

Dixie State moves to 28-9 overall and 17-6 in the PacWest. The Trailblazers will end their series with the Urban Knights in their final home game of the season Saturday at noon. The seniors on the team will be honored at the game. AAU falls to 13-24 overall and 9-14 in conference play.

