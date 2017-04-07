Red light run results in Main Street collision

The driver of a Mazda Protege allegedly ran a red light while westbound through the intersection of Main Street and 700 South and collided with a northbound Pontiac Grand Prix. The Mazda's driver was taken to the hospital by ambulance for evaluation after complaining of hip pain, St. George, Utah, April 7, 2017 | Photo by Mori Kessler, St. George News

ST. GEORGE – A collision caused by a driver allegedly running a red light resulted in one person being sent to the hospital Friday morning.

Around 8:45 a.m., at the intersection of Main Street and 700 South, a Mazda Protege collided with a Pontiac Grand Prix.

A witness told police the Mazda had been westbound on 700 South when it crossed into the intersection on a red light and collided with the northbound Pontiac, St. George Police Officer Travis Willinger said.

The Pontiac crashed into the right side of the Mazda and smashed it inward. While the Mazda driver did not appear to have sustained any major or life-threatening injuries, she was taken to Dixie Regional Medical Center by Gold Cross Ambulance for evaluation after complaining about hip pain, Willinger said.

The Pontiac driver was not harmed in the collision.

No citation was issued at the time of the collision, though Willinger said one likely would be once the investigation into the crash concluded.

Both vehicles had to be towed from the scene and temporary blocked a part of the 700 South-Main Street intersection for about an hour.

St. George Fire also responded to the scene.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

