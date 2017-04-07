Lower Emerald Pool Trail in Zion National Park reopens following landslide

This January 2017 file photo shows the closure of the Lower Emerald Pool Trail and Sand Beach Trail in Zion National Park because of rockfalls, mudslides and other dangerous conditions, Jan. 11, 2017, Zion National Park, Utah | Photo courtesy of Zion National Park, St. George News

SPRINGDALE — Zion National Park’s prominent Lower Emerald Pool Trail reopened to visitors Friday morning following rockfalls and mudslides that led to the trail’s closure at the beginning of the year.

Park officials closed both the Lower Emerald Pool Trail and the Sand Bench Trail area Jan. 11 after winter weather, snow, ice and rain caused several rock and debris slides along the Lower Emerald Pool Trail and river undercutting on the Sand Bench Trail between the Lodge and Court of the Patriarchs.

The Emerald Pool Trail begins across from the Zion Lodge, shuttle stop 5. It is a paved trail that leads to the lower emerald pool and waterfalls. The trail also connects to the Kayenta and Upper Emerald Pool trails.

Considering the trail’s popularity, park maintenance crews worked tirelessly to clear and rebuild the trail, according to a press release from park officials.

