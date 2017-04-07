Do you recognize this person? Police ask public’s help in wallet theft case

St. George Police released this photo Friday showing a suspect wanted for questioning in the theft of a wallet at a USA gas station in St. George, Utah, April 4, 2017 | Photo courtesy of the St. George Police Department, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The St. George Police Department is requesting the public’s help Friday in identifying a suspect wanted for questioning in an active police investigation.

Detectives are looking for information that may help identify the individual captured in surveillance footage shown at the top of this report.

The incident occurred Tuesday at approximately 7 p.m. after a customer unintentionally left his wallet near a register inside the USA Gasoline gas station, located at 1925 W. Sunset Blvd., near Albertson’s grocery store, St. George Police Officer Lona Trombley said.

The suspect reportedly waited for the convenience store cashier to be distracted, Trombley said, at which time the suspect can be observed in the surveillance footage placing the wallet inside his jacket.

The suspect then left the store and headed west.

As this report is published, police said they do not have a description of the suspect’s vehicle.

Police described the suspect as a heavy-set Caucasian man with a bald head, dark mustache and a tattoo on the right side of his neck. The suspect was wearing blue jeans and a dark-colored jacket when the alleged theft occurred.

Anyone who recognizes the individual in the photo is asked to call the St. George Police Department at 435-627-4330.

Persons arrested or charged are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law or as otherwise decided by a trier-of-fact.

