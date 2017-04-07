Judith ‘Janae’ Hamilton

January 27, 1940 — April 4, 2017

On Jan. 27, 1940, Henry and Edna Abbott gave birth to their first daughter, Judith Lynne “Janae.” She was a lonely child at first and was so excited when five years later her wonderful playmate, Mary Ruth was born. They had many wonderful adventures together, and they became best friends. They also enjoyed playing with their baby sisters so much, Sandy and Kathy. As they grew older they would write poems, stories, and songs together, they were very creative. Janae always had a love of writing, reading, poetry, and self-help books. She was constantly coming up with new ideas and projects. She loved and adored cats and rescued many. She had lovely penmanship and a great imagination.

When she was 19, she went to work for the LDS church office building as a secretary for 12 years. She enjoyed shaking hands and rubbing shoulders with apostles and prophets. Years later, her sister Mary set her up with a male pen pal to write and hopefully date. She dismissed him at first when she found out he was divorced and had four children. Her sneaky sister still thought they were meant to be, and changed his name from Bud Hamilton to Dub Notlimah (his name spelled backward) she fell for it and wrote him back and the rest is history. They were sealed for time and all eternity in the Ogden LDS Temple in 1971.

She gave birth to three children: Rebecca Lynae, Jayson Lynn and Angela Lesley. They made many vacation stops to beautiful Saint George, Utah, and decided to move their young family to the gorgeous red rock valley. She took in her sister Kathy to live with them too and together they ran a day care for years. She was full of ideas and passions. She had a mail order business, sold Tupperware and knick-knacks and wrote many more stories and songs. She loved spending time with her sisters and would have yearly retreats with them. They would laugh until they cried and had a blast together. She loved her children and did the best she knew how with them. She was a great story teller. She taught them how to pray and the importance of keeping the commandments. She instilled a true love of Christ that burned within them and a love of reading and writing. The love she had and has for her husband was rare and hard to find. Their passion for one another turned into compassion and beauty that most couples strive for. She adored her grandchildren and spoiled them like any grandmother should.

Janae was preceded in death by her mother and father; sister, Kathy; and her three children: Rebecca, Jayson and Robert. Her heart longed to see her children who had passed. She constantly missed them. The reunion must have been joyous when she returned home. She left behind her husband, Bud; her daughters: Toni, Laura and Lesley; son, Joel; 16 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren. We miss you Momma and we are so grateful you are free and happy. Fly with the birds and Angels.

Funeral services

Graveside services will be held Saturday, April 8, at 3 p.m. at the Tonaquint Cemetery, 1777 So. Dixie Drive, St. George, Utah.

Graveside services will be held Saturday, April 8, at 3 p.m. at the Tonaquint Cemetery, 1777 So. Dixie Drive, St. George, Utah.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221.