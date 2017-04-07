Dancers bring visual art to life as part of ‘St. George Art Festival’

Dancer Cassidee Edmunds strikes a pose outside the Electric Theater, St. George, Utah, date not specified | Photo by and courtesy of Summer Belnap Robertson, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The St. George Dance Company, a professional modern dance group under the artistic direction of Summer Belnap Robertson, is pleased to be participating in the 38th annual “St. George Art Festival.” Dancers will be using their bodies to bring festival artists’ visual work to life in a unique performance and artistic collaboration.

“EmBODY Visual Art” will be held at the Electric Theater, 68 E. Tabernacle in St. George at 7 p.m. April 14 and 15.

In addition to spectacular concert dance, vocalist Amy Nielsen from the St. George Opera and cellist Peter Romney will be featured.

The collaboration of art, dance and music is something that Robertson is very excited about, she said, and the performance will incorporate each element in unique ways.

“We will celebrate the wonderful visual art at the art festival by merging it with dance and music,” she said. “I find interest in crossovers within artistic communities. When we work together and support each other, it is a win for everybody.”

The concert is family-friendly and will feature live music and a wide variety of choreography styles, so there is something that will interest almost everyone, Robertson said.

The artists whose work is being interpreted through dance include Roland Lee, Darrell Driver, Jeremy Winborg, Brad Henry, Matt Clark, Busarin Kittichareonsup and Deb Cusick.

Choreographers are Jennifer Wadsworth, Summer Robertson, Jenny Mair, Becky Reed and Sara Gallo.

Dancers participating are Cassidee Edmunds, Jennie Grimes, Rebekah Wainwright, Sara Gallo, Cindy Watts, J. Daniel Woodstock, Rachel Holman, Shaylie Russell and Jena Clark.

Robertson said that St. George is very lucky to have so many high-caliber artists representing so many genres, and this performance is the perfect opportunity to bring them all together and share it with the public.

Tickets are $10 for general admission and $6 for seniors and students. For tickets visit the EmBODY Visual Art event page.

Event details

What: St. George Dance Company “EmBODY Visual Art.”

When: Friday and Saturday, April 14-15, 7 p.m.

Where: The Electric Theater, 68 E. Tabernacle, St George.

Cost: $ 10 general admission, $6 seniors/students.

10 general admission, $6 seniors/students. Purchase tickets: Online or at the door.

Additional information: For more information call 435-773-1221.

