Bernie Sanders coming back to Utah for ‘unity tour’

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt. speaks at a campaign rally in Seattle, March 20, 2016 | AP Photo/Stephen Brashear, St. George News

SALT LAKE CITY — Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-VT, who won the Democratic caucus here in Utah during his run for president, is planning a return trip.

Utah Democratic Party Chairman Peter Corroon confirmed to FOX 13 that Sanders will be in Utah with Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez.

Details were still being worked out, but they are expected to arrive in Utah later this month. Corroon said an exact date has not been set.

Perez and Sen. Sanders are part of a “unity tour” the DNC is going on to bridge intra-party divides, especially in the aftermath of last year’s election losses. The Republican Party controls the White House and Congress.

