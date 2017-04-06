Terry Geisner

April 23, 1949 — April 3, 2017

Terry Joseph Geisner, 67, passed away peacefully at home on April 3, 2017, from complications of esophageal cancer. He was born April 23, 1949, in St. Louis Missouri, to Malcolm and Patricia Vandament Geisner.

The family moved to Orange County, California, when he was five. He worked with his dad at his body shop where he developed his love of anything automotive. This turned into a lifelong career, his last being owner/operator of Rocky Mountain Collision in St. George, Utah.

Terry loved his family, hot rods, NASCAR, Trojans football, being on the water, a clean shop and a manicured yard.

He married Sandy Woolsey in Orange County on April 19, 1969, they raised their family in Woodcrest, California. They later divorced. He moved to St. George in 2005. He then met and married Julie Garrett Evans on Feb. 9, 2008.

Terry is survived by his wife, Julie, children: Tara Geisner, Cari Ann (Keith) Hicks, Sunny Geisner, Ryan Geisner; his extended family: Paul (Marlo) Evans, Kim (Mike) Wilson, Kelli (Carlton) Combs, and Greg (Reagan) Evans. He loved and enjoyed his 26 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren with one more coming in May.

Funeral services

A Celebration of His Life will be held Saturday, April 8, at 11 a.m. at the Metcalf Mortuary Chapel, 288 W. St. George Blvd., St. George, Utah.

Visitations will be held Friday evening from 6-8 p.m. and on Saturday, prior to services, from 9:30-10:30 a.m., both at the mortuary.

Interment will be in the Washington City Cemetery.

