Technology conference to promote, showcase innovation and entrepreneurship

Photo courtesy of USU Extension, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Technology professionals from the St. George area will gather at the Electric Theater on April 21 for “Founders Weekend TECH,” a conference dedicated to highlighting and strengthening the region’s technology community.

Founders Weekend TECH is a one-day event designed to give members of the St. George area’s technology community an opportunity to learn from and network with the leading minds, innovators and experts in technology.

The event will feature panel discussions, premium workshops and high-profile keynote speakers, including Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox and St. George Mayor Jon Pike.

“The power of having a tech and startup community in the St. George area is rooted in people who challenge the status quo,” said Paul Hill, USU Extension associate professor and co-chair of the conference. “Cultivating a vibrant, close-knit tech community causes interesting things to happen all the time. You just can’t avoid it.”

More than 12 presenters will lead attendees through discussions of resources needed to be successful leaders and software developers in the technology industry while also promoting St. George as a hub for technology and innovation. The presenters include technology founders, executives, educators and government officials.

The event will also feature a product showcase for local technology entrepreneurs to demonstrate new projects to their peers and gain insight and feedback from potential users and experienced technology founders.

“I’m involved in hosting Founders Weekend TECH because I believe that promoting innovation and entrepreneurship through face-to-face events will help strengthen our tech community and provide local talent a platform to be seen and heard,” said Ever Gonzalez, co-founder and CEO of OutlierHQ.

The event is hosted by Outlier, and partner organizations include Se7en Creative, Latitude Marketing, Black Sheep Apparel and Utah State University Extension.

Event details

What: “Founders Weekend TECH” conference hosted by Outlier.

When: Friday, April 21, 8 a.m. to 4:35 p.m.

Where: The Electric Theater, 68 E. Tabernacle St., St. George.

