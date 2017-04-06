Right On: Lake Powell pipeline? Just say no

"I believe that a majority of Southern Utah residents do not want LA-style unbridled growth," columnist Howard Sierer writes in his opinion, "Right On: The Lake Powell Pipeline? Just say no." | Image of LA skyline by BrainC22 / iStock / Getty Images Plus, St. George News

OPINION – I can see it now: wall to wall suburbs, strip malls and big box stores stretching from Santa Clara to Springdale, from Pintura to the Arizona border. Slow-and-go traffic on Interstate 15. Overloaded local roads. The Los Angeles basin in miniature.

If this is your vision for Washington County’s future, skip the rest of this column. Go straight to the “Comments” section below and enlighten the rest of us.

I believe that a majority of Southern Utah residents do not want LA-style unbridled growth. Instead they support modest growth in coming years with a gradual shift from an economy based on new construction to a sustainable economy with a healthy mix of light manufacturing and technology businesses, complementing the recreation-oriented businesses and retirees we have now.

Support for LA-style growth can be expected from owners of large tracts of developable land. Such growth will require more – much more – water. Much more water means the Lake Powell pipeline.

Pipeline supporters create the impression that the pipeline is inevitable. They point to the Governor’s Office of Management and Budget population forecast shown in “A Snapshot of 2050.” The GOMB forecasts Washington County’s population growing from today’s approximately 160,000, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, to about 473,000 by 2050. To arrive at this forecast, it simply extrapolates past population and job growth into the future without addressing the water needed to support that growth.

Taking the GOMB population forecast as written in stone, the Washington County Water Conservancy District tells us that only the proposed Lake Powell pipeline can supply enough water.

This circular logic leads us down the primrose path. The GOMB forecasts growth ignoring water. The WCWCD says we must build the pipeline to support that growth. The pipeline in turn validates the GOMB forecast. Then both the GOMB and the WCWCD pat themselves on the back.

But what happens if there is no pipeline?

Washington County can grow to perhaps 250,000 people using existing water sources and applying appropriate and practical conservation measures. Even that number may be more than many wish.

Forty-one percent of Utah citizens think “the state should focus on water conservation rather than building new infrastructure,” according to the Utah Foundation. Only 21 percent disagreed.

But Utah officials have raised suspicions about their commitment to conservation. The state’s Division of Water Resources stonewalled requests to turn over its water database to the Utah Rivers Council. Is the state committed to conservation or to seeing Utah continue as the fastest growing state in the union?

Washington County voters deserve a chance to approve or reject the pipeline. If we get the chance, we have a number of questions to consider.

Why do you live here?

Do you live here to get in on the ground floor of a booming economic expansion? Or do you live here for the lifestyle, the scenic beauty, a more relaxed pace of life? If you live here for the lifestyle, do you believe it will be maintained with three times the number of people in the county?

Will the pipeline support 473,000 people?

Utah is the second driest state in the country. Rampant population growth in other semiarid states around us – California, Arizona and Nevada – has caused massive water restrictions during inevitable periods of drought. Foreshadowing the future, Washington County has restricted summer water use in recent years.

Recreational boaters know firsthand that Lake Powell water levels have dropped dramatically over the last 10-15 years. Building the pipeline is one thing, hoping there is enough water to fill it in future years is another.

If the controversial Colorado River Compact were renegotiated, how would Washington County’s water allocation stand up against claims from far more populous California, Arizona and Nevada?

Can we afford the pipeline?

Keeping an eye on their wallets may convince those on the fence to oppose the pipeline. WCWCD has no official pipeline cost estimate but acknowledges that it will be “about a billion dollars.” Others believe the cost will be two to three times as much.

As the late Sen. Everett Dirksen famously reportedly said, “A billion here, a billion there, sooner or later it adds up to real money.”

As reported in St. George News, a November 2015 study endorsed by 20 economists from three major Utah universities predicted the pipeline would incur debt as high as $781 each year for every resident of Washington County. Paying for the pipeline would require extreme increases in water prices, impact fees or both, said the study’s authors.

Current thinking is that the state would finance the project with Washington County repaying the state as water users are added. But a 2016 survey found that 26 percent of Utah residents oppose the pipeline and 51 percent more want to see what it will cost before committing.

Will we get to vote?

There is a faint ray of hope for Southern Utah water users. St. George Mayor Jon Pike serves on the WCWCD board. I asked him recently about whether the pipeline would be put to a public vote. To my pleasant surprise, he stated that he favors a vote and thought he could convince other board members. He also felt, reasonably, that a vote should wait several years until plans are completed to the point where a realistic cost estimate could be provided.

I recognize that his answer gives him and other board members plenty of wiggle room to move ahead without a vote. Plans and approvals have a momentum of their own.

The Lake Powell pipeline decision will have by far the biggest lifestyle and financial impact on the citizens of Southern Utah since air conditioning and I-15. Wise voters will choose elected officials who are committed to their views on this important subject.

Just say no.

Howard Sierer is an opinion columnist for St. George News. The opinions stated in this article are his own and may not be representative of St. George News.

Email: hsierer@stgeorgeutah.com

Twitter: @STGnews