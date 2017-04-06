Blustery Friday anticipated for parts of Utah

Stock image, St. George News / Cedar City News

ST. GEORGE — Parts of west-central and southwest Utah can expect high winds with peak gusts of 55 mph beginning Thursday night and continuing through Friday, creating hazardous driving and boating conditions.

Delta, Fillmore, Beaver, Cedar City and Milford are included in the advisory area defined by the National Weather Service.

Timing

The wind advisory is in effect from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday. Winds of 30-40 mph with peak gusts in the 50-55 mph range are forecast.

Winds will increase in strength Thursday night into early Friday morning, becoming stronger late Friday morning through Friday evening. Peak winds are expected Friday afternoon.

Impacts

Strong cross winds will impact travel along west-east oriented routes in the area, especially U.S. Highway 6 and Highway 50.

Precautionary, preparedness actions

Motorists in the advisory area should be prepared for sudden gusty crosswinds that can make driving difficult.

The strong winds will create dangerous boating conditions on area lakes. These winds will create very choppy water and generate large waves which could capsize or swamp small watercraft. For personal safety, operators of small craft are urged to postpone their outings until the winds subside.

The advisory comes about a week after powerful gusts and dust storms swept through Southern Utah, causing major damage when a microburst took out six power poles in St. George and leaving many customers without power late into the night.

Resources

