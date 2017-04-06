Invisalign Teen: An Alternative To Braces For Your Child Or Teenager.

Dr. Brandon Burke

Burke Orthodontics

Dr. Brandon Burke is from Ferron, UT and graduated at the top of his class at the prestigious University of North Carolina School of Dentistry. Following dental school, he completed the intensive 2 year orthodontic specialty residency program at the Medical College of Virginia. Dr. Burke has published several scientific articles in the orthodontic literature and has been invited to lecture on orthodontic topics at national and international orthodontic meetings. He is trained to diagnose and treat all orthodontic problems in children and adults.