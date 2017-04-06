TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by Maverik

SOUTHERN UTAH — The weekend is almost here again, and that means it’s time to look for adventure — maybe something fun, inspiring, educational or entertaining. Take advantage of our snapshot of Southern Utah events and activities to enjoy with family and friends, and keep the adventure going all weekend long!

Weekend events | April 7-9

Art

Education/enlightenment

Entertainment

Family

Food/crafts/vendors

Fundraisers/community service

Music

Friday, 6-8 p.m. | Adam Dune | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Even Stevens, 471 E. St. George Blvd., St. George

Friday, 8-10 p.m. | Art Cowles Duo | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: George’s Corner Restaurant, 2 W. St. George Blvd., St. George

Saturday, noon to 2 p.m. | Jerry Allen | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Even Stevens, 471 E. St. George Blvd., St. George

Saturday, 4-8 p.m. | Josh Larsen | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Last Chair Saloon, Brian Head Resort, 329 S. Highway 143, Brian Head

Saturday, 8 p.m. | Sorry No Sympathy | Admission: $5 | Location: Jazzy’s Rock and Roll Grill, 285 N. Bluff St., St. George

Saturday, 8-11 p.m. | Fiyah Rootz | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: George’s Corner Restaurant, 2 W. St. George Blvd., St. George

Sunday, noon to 2 p.m. | Nick Adams | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Even Stevens, 471 E. St. George Blvd., St. George

Nightlife/social

Friday, 6-10 p.m.; Jazz Garden open until midnight | Georgefest: April Fool’s George | Admission: Free; vendors vary; Jazz Garden, $5 | Location: Historic Main Street, St. George; Jazz Garden located at Green Gate Village 76 Tabernacle, St. George

Friday, 10 p.m. | Off the Cuff Comedy Improvisation | Admission: $5 | Location: Off the Cuff Comedy, 913 S. Main St., Cedar City

Saturday, 7:30-10:30 p.m. | Second Saturday Swing Dance | Admission: $5-$6 | Location: Washington City Community Center, 350 N. Community Center Drive, Washington City

Outdoor/active

NOTE: Changes in scheduled events may arise without notice to St. George News; links and contact information are provided for your convenience in confirming details.

Have a tip for something happening next weekend?

Send us the details to be considered for next weekend’s TGIF!

