TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by Maverik

Written by Hollie Reina
April 6, 2017

SOUTHERN UTAH  The weekend is almost here again, and that means it’s time to look for adventure — maybe something fun, inspiring, educational or entertaining. Take advantage of our snapshot of Southern Utah events and activities to enjoy with family and friends, and keep the adventure going all weekend long!

Weekend events | April 7-9

Art

Education/enlightenment

Entertainment

Family

  • Friday, 10:30 a.m. | Story Time | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Library, Washington City Branch, 220 N. 300 East, Washington City
  • Friday, 11 a.m. | Toddler Time With Mrs. Mann | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Library, St. George Branch, 88 W. 100 South, St. George
  • Friday, 11 a.m. | Moms n’ Tots Playtime | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Library, Hurricane Branch, 36 S. 300 West, Hurricane
  • Friday-Saturday, all day | DSU D-Week: Destination Dixie | Admission: Varies | Location: Dixie State University, 225 S. 700 East, St. George
  • Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Spring Into Easter Event | Admission: $5 per person; $25 for family (up to 6 people) | Location: Staheli Family Farm, 3400 South Washington Fields Road, Washington City
  • Saturday, 11 a.m. | Easter Egg Hunt, Art Sale and Reception to Benefit Family Support Center | Admission: Fundraiser | Location: Arte Art Gallery, 415 S. Dixie Drive, St. George

Food/crafts/vendors

Fundraisers/community service

Music

  • Friday, 6-8 p.m. | Adam Dune | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Even Stevens, 471 E. St. George Blvd., St. George
  • Friday, 8-10 p.m. | Art Cowles Duo | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: George’s Corner Restaurant, 2 W. St. George Blvd., St. George
  • Saturday, noon to 2 p.m. | Jerry Allen | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Even Stevens, 471 E. St. George Blvd., St. George
  • Saturday, 4-8 p.m. | Josh Larsen | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Last Chair Saloon, Brian Head Resort, 329 S. Highway 143, Brian Head
  • Saturday, 8 p.m. | Sorry No Sympathy | Admission: $5 | Location: Jazzy’s Rock and Roll Grill, 285 N. Bluff St., St. George
  • Saturday, 8-11 p.m. | Fiyah Rootz | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: George’s Corner Restaurant, 2 W. St. George Blvd., St. George
  • Sunday, noon to 2 p.m. | Nick Adams | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Even Stevens, 471 E. St. George Blvd., St. George

Nightlife/social

  • Friday, 6-10 p.m.; Jazz Garden open until midnight | Georgefest: April Fool’s George | Admission: Free; vendors vary; Jazz Garden, $5 | Location: Historic Main Street, St. George; Jazz Garden located at Green Gate Village 76 Tabernacle, St. George
  • Friday, 10 p.m. | Off the Cuff Comedy Improvisation | Admission: $5 | Location: Off the Cuff Comedy, 913 S. Main St., Cedar City
  • Saturday, 7:30-10:30 p.m. | Second Saturday Swing Dance | Admission: $5-$6 | Location: Washington City Community Center, 350 N. Community Center Drive, Washington City

Outdoor/active

  • Friday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. | SUU Outdoors Open House | Admission: Free | Location: SUU Student Center, 351 W. University Blvd., Cedar City
  • Friday, 6:30-10:30 p.m. | Light Up The Night 5K and 1-mile run | Admission: $15-$25 | Location: Discovery Park, 2077 W. Royal Hunte Drive, Cedar City
  • Saturday, 8 a.m. | Spring Tour de St. George | Admission: $40-$80; spectators free | Location: Town Square Park, 50 S. Main St., St. George
  • Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. | Munchkin Jam | Admission: Free | Location: Chair 6 at Navajo Lodge, Brian Head Resort, 329 S. Highway 143, Brian Head

NOTE: Changes in scheduled events may arise without notice to St. George News; links and contact information are provided for your convenience in confirming details.

