TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by Maverik

Weekend events | April 7-9
Art
- Friday, 6-9 p.m. | Lynne Clark reception and book signing | Admission: Free | Location: Gallery 35, 35 N. Main St., St. George
- Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m. | Art as Jazz as Art II | Admission: Free | Location: Roene B. DiFiore Center, 307 N. Main St., St. George
- Saturday, noon to 3 p.m. | Southern Utah Museum of Art Family Activities | Admission: TBD | Location: Southern Utah Museum of Art, Southern Utah University, 13 S. 300 West, Cedar City
- Friday-Saturday, noon to 6 p.m. | Southern Utah Museum of Arts Exhibits | Admission: Free | Location: Southern Utah Museum of Art, Southern Utah University, 13 S. 300 West, Cedar City
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. | Art Exhibit: Child Abuse Prevention Month | Admission: Free | Location: Cedar City Library in the Park, 303 N. 100 East, Cedar City
Education/enlightenment
- Friday, 10 a.m. | Live Well Lecture: Dixie Regional Medical Center and its community partners’ disaster response plans | Admission: Free | Location: SelectHealth Auditorium, 1424 E. Foremaster Drive, St. George
- Friday, noon | Brown Bag Lecture Series: Washington County History | Admission: Free; advance reservations required | Location: Interagency Information Center, 345 E. Riverside Drive, St. George | Telephone: 435-688-3200
- Saturday, 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Real Women Run Leadership Training | Admission: $15 (includes lunch) | Location: St. George Chamber of Commerce, 136 N. 100 East, St. George
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to noon | Birds of Prey Presentation | Admission: $6 | Location: Silver Reef Museum, 1903 Wells Fargo Road, Leeds
- Sunday, 6 p.m. | Yoga Nidra | Admission: $12 | Location: Downtown Yoga, 50 E. Tabernacle, St. George
Entertainment
- Friday, 7:30 p.m. | Playmakers: “Once on This Island” | Admission: $8 | Location: Anes Studio Theatre, The Beverley, 195 W. Center St., Cedar City
- Friday, 7:30 p.m. | Southern Utah University Wind Symphony | Admission: $5-$10 | Location: Heritage Center Theater, 105 N. 100 East, Cedar City
- Friday, 8:30 p.m. PDT | Comedy Machine | Admission: $15-$25 | Location: CasaBlanca Resort and Casino, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite, Nevada
- Friday-Saturday, 7 p.m.; Saturday matinee, 2 p.m. | “Murder for Two” | Admission: $17-$23 | Location: Brigham’s Playhouse, 25 N. 300 West, Washington City
- Friday-Saturday, 7 p.m.; Saturday matinee, 2 p.m. | “Catch Me If You Can” | Admission: $10 | Location: Hurricane Fine Arts Center, 92 S. 100 West, Hurricane
- Friday-Saturday, 7:30 p.m. | Dixie State University Spring Dance Company Concert | Admission: $2-$12 | Location: Dixie State University Eccles Fine Arts Center, 225 S. 700 East, St. George
- Friday-Saturday, 7:30 p.m. | “Over the River and Through the Woods” | Admission: $17-$21 | Location: St. George Opera House, 212 N. Main St., St. George
- Friday-Saturday, 7:30 p.m. | “Nunset Boulevard” | Admission: $1-$10 | Location: Dixie State University Eccles Fine Arts Center, 225 S. 700 East, St. George
- Friday-Saturday, 8 p.m. | Professional Bull Riders | Admission: $29-$49 | Location: Tuacahn Amphitheater, 1100 Tuacahn Road, Ivins
- Saturday, 2 p.m. | Playmakers: “Once on This Island” | Admission: $8 | Location: Anes Studio Theatre, The Beverley, 195 W. Center St., Cedar City
- Saturday, 4 p.m. | Chamber Players and Suzuki Strings Concert | Admission: Free | Location: St. Jude’s Episcopal Church, 70 N. 200 West, Cedar City
- Saturday, 7 p.m. | “The Jungle Book” | Admission: Free | Location: Cedar City Children’s Musical Theatre, 1579 N. Main St., Cedar City
- Saturday, 7 p.m. | Movie Night: “Grease” | Admission: $3 | Location: Aladdin Theater, 57 N. Main St., Parowan
- Saturday, 7:30 p.m. | SUU Jazz Concert featuring Reggie Thomas | Admission: $5-$10 | Location: Heritage Center Theater, 105 North 100 East, Cedar City
Family
- Friday, 10:30 a.m. | Story Time | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Library, Washington City Branch, 220 N. 300 East, Washington City
- Friday, 11 a.m. | Toddler Time With Mrs. Mann | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Library, St. George Branch, 88 W. 100 South, St. George
- Friday, 11 a.m. | Moms n’ Tots Playtime | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Library, Hurricane Branch, 36 S. 300 West, Hurricane
- Friday-Saturday, all day | DSU D-Week: Destination Dixie | Admission: Varies | Location: Dixie State University, 225 S. 700 East, St. George
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Spring Into Easter Event | Admission: $5 per person; $25 for family (up to 6 people) | Location: Staheli Family Farm, 3400 South Washington Fields Road, Washington City
- Saturday, 11 a.m. | Easter Egg Hunt, Art Sale and Reception to Benefit Family Support Center | Admission: Fundraiser | Location: Arte Art Gallery, 415 S. Dixie Drive, St. George
Food/crafts/vendors
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Tuacahn Saturday Market | Admission: Free | Location: Tuacahn Center for the Arts, Ivins
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Polynesian Day | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: Tuacahn Center for the Arts, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins
- Saturday, 1-5 p.m. | Cedar Saturday Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: IFA Country Store, 905 S. Main St., Cedar City
Fundraisers/community service
- Friday, 1-4 p.m. | Food Pantry | Admission: Free | Location: Solomon’s Porch, 1495 S. Blackridge Drive, St. George | Telephone: 435-669-9070
- Friday, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. | Tough Titties Cancer Fundraiser | Admission: Fundraiser | Location: Toadz, 432 N. 100 West, Cedar City
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. | Cedar City Chamber of Commerce Annual Shop Local Business Showcase | Admission: $2-$5 | Location: Cross Hollows Event Center, 11 N. Cross Hollows Road, Cedar City
- Saturday, 1-4 p.m. | Cat Adoption and Celebration | Admission: $1-$3 or a bag of cat food | Location: St. George Art Museum, 47 N. 200 East, St. George
- Sunday, 12:30 p.m. | Sunday Feast | Admission: Free | Location: Solomon’s Porch, 1495 S. Blackridge Drive, St. George | Telephone: 435-669-9070
Music
- Friday, 6-8 p.m. | Adam Dune | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Even Stevens, 471 E. St. George Blvd., St. George
- Friday, 8-10 p.m. | Art Cowles Duo | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: George’s Corner Restaurant, 2 W. St. George Blvd., St. George
- Saturday, noon to 2 p.m. | Jerry Allen | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Even Stevens, 471 E. St. George Blvd., St. George
- Saturday, 4-8 p.m. | Josh Larsen | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Last Chair Saloon, Brian Head Resort, 329 S. Highway 143, Brian Head
- Saturday, 8 p.m. | Sorry No Sympathy | Admission: $5 | Location: Jazzy’s Rock and Roll Grill, 285 N. Bluff St., St. George
- Saturday, 8-11 p.m. | Fiyah Rootz | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: George’s Corner Restaurant, 2 W. St. George Blvd., St. George
- Sunday, noon to 2 p.m. | Nick Adams | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Even Stevens, 471 E. St. George Blvd., St. George
Nightlife/social
- Friday, 6-10 p.m.; Jazz Garden open until midnight | Georgefest: April Fool’s George | Admission: Free; vendors vary; Jazz Garden, $5 | Location: Historic Main Street, St. George; Jazz Garden located at Green Gate Village 76 Tabernacle, St. George
- Friday, 10 p.m. | Off the Cuff Comedy Improvisation | Admission: $5 | Location: Off the Cuff Comedy, 913 S. Main St., Cedar City
- Saturday, 7:30-10:30 p.m. | Second Saturday Swing Dance | Admission: $5-$6 | Location: Washington City Community Center, 350 N. Community Center Drive, Washington City
Outdoor/active
- Friday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. | SUU Outdoors Open House | Admission: Free | Location: SUU Student Center, 351 W. University Blvd., Cedar City
- Friday, 6:30-10:30 p.m. | Light Up The Night 5K and 1-mile run | Admission: $15-$25 | Location: Discovery Park, 2077 W. Royal Hunte Drive, Cedar City
- Saturday, 8 a.m. | Spring Tour de St. George | Admission: $40-$80; spectators free | Location: Town Square Park, 50 S. Main St., St. George
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. | Munchkin Jam | Admission: Free | Location: Chair 6 at Navajo Lodge, Brian Head Resort, 329 S. Highway 143, Brian Head
