Truck fire on Old Highway 91 brings rapid response

A white Ford pickup truck pulling a trailer catches fire on Old Highway 91 several miles from the Arizona border, Washington County, Utah, Apr. 5, 2017 | Photo courtesy of Andre Ojeda, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Three men escaped injury when their truck caught fire as they traveled on Old Highway 91 in Washington County Wednesday evening.

Just after 6 p.m. an individual called the Beaver Dam/Littlefield Fire station reporting a truck fire on Old Highway 91 approximately four miles north of the Arizona/Utah border. Beaver Dam/Littlefield Fire Batallion Chief Andre Ojeda said his firefighters were quickly dispatched to the incident that was about 9 miles from the station.

The Ivins City Fire Department was also dispatched to the incident as it was located about 20 miles away, just beyond the Utah border in Washington County.

Upon arrival emergency personnel found a Ford pickup truck fully engulfed in flames with a trailer detached and sitting several feet away.

Firefighters started extinguishing the blaze and after a short time it was out.

The driver of the Ford said his pickup caught fire while traveling north on Highway 91. He pulled over and attempted to put the fire out with water the three men had with them, but they were unsuccessful, Ojeda said.

The men disconnected the trailer full of construction equipment from the truck before the fire spread, saving both the trailer and contents from damage.

The driver told officials that the fire appeared to have started in the transmission, or ignited from oil or some other substance in the line, Ojeda said.

Once Ivins City Fire Chief Brad Hannig arrived on scene he cancelled the fire trucks coming from Ivins, noting a tow truck was also on its way.

“We were very fortunate that Beaver Dam was so close to where this fire was reported” Hannig said, “because that stretch of highway is such a desolate place for a truck to catch fire, or for anything to happen.”

Hannig also said that this incident afforded him the chance to meet Beaver Dam’s fire chief, Jeff Hunt and his crew, which was the perfect opportunity for “relationship building.”

“There’s always been a good relationship between Ivins and Beaver Dam/Littlefield Fire Department,” Hannig said, “and one that will continue.”

Hannig became the Ivins City Fire and Rescue’s fire chief in March after working for more than 25 years for the City of Las Vegas as a captain, battallion chief and fire engineer. He is a graduate of Columbia Southern University.

No injuries were reported.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

