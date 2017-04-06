Structure fire in Hurricane brings multiagency response

Written by Cody Blowers
April 6, 2017

HURRICANE — Firefighters descended upon a quiet Hurricane neighborhood when a fire broke out in a home Wednesday.

Colorado City Fire Department’s Special Operations Squad Truck arrived to assist Hurricane Valley Fire and Rescue with a structure fire Wednesday, Hurricane, Utah, April 5, 2017 | Photo by Cody Blowers, St. George News

Shortly before 2 p.m. firefighters were dispatched to the home on South Panorama Drive on a structure fire that started in one of the upstair’s rooms.

Firefighters arrived to see smoke coming from a second-story window near the roof. As they entered the home they discovered heavy smoke throughout the residence.

Emergency crews worked inside of the large home for more than two hours and remained on scene for several more.

Meanwhile, a technician from Questar Gas was also dispatched to inspect the area for any natural gas leaks near the residence.

At least four Hurricane Valley Fire and Rescue engines and one ambulance unit and their crews were on scene, as well as brush trucks and other equipment.

A supporting fire unit from Colorado City, Arizona, arrived on scene to provide mutual aid while Hurricane City Police officers provided assistance.

Officials authorized to speak with media could not be reached or were unavailable for comment at the writing of this report.

This report is based on preliminary information and may not contain the full scope of findings.

