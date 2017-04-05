3-vehicle crash sends one to the hospital

Three-car crash Tuesday totals two vehicles and sends one driver to the hospital, Cedar City, Utah April 4, 2017 | Photo by Tracie Sullivan, St. George News / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY – One man was transported to Cedar City Hospital Tuesday following a three-vehicle crash on Main Street.

Cedar City Police responded to the crash at around 2:30 p.m. in front of the Brick House Café located at 86 S. Main Street.

The crash, occurring in the left-hand turn lane, involved a 1997 white Subaru Legacy, 2010 grey Honda Accord and a 2008 blue Chevy pickup truck.

According to Cedar City Police Sgt. Jerry Womack, the Chevy pickup truck was stopping to turn when the Subaru slammed into the back of it and subsequently the Honda hit the rear end of the Subaru. All of the vehicles were headed north at the time.

The Subaru driver admitted to driving too close and was given a written warning. The driver of the Honda stated he had failed to pay attention and hit the vehicle in front him, Womack said.

The Honda and the Subaru were both considered totaled while the pickup truck had minimal damage. Both north and southbound traffic were reduced to a slow speed for nearly an hour while law enforcement investigated the scene. Tow trucks arrived later to remove the vehicles and clean up the debris from the crash.

The driver of the Subaru complained of some aches and pains and after being checked out on scene was transported to the Cedar City Hospital by Gold Cross Ambulance for minor injuries. A dog sitting in the passenger seat was not hurt, authorities said.

