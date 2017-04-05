News short: Small plane tips over after departing from airport

Stock image, St. George News

CEDAR CITY – Emergency crews responded to a small plane crash at the Cedar City Regional Airport Wednesday afternoon.

The pilot was the only person on board the Funk B-85 when it flipped over on the airport runway at about 2 p.m. The Salt Lake Tribune, who spoke with a spokesperson from the Federal Aviation Administration, reported the plane was departing at the time of the crash.

No personal injuries were reported by the pilot who refused medical treatment on scene, Cedar City Fire Chief Mike Phillips said. The plane was heavily damaged.

It is unknown what caused the crash but the FAA is investigating, Phillips said.

Cedar City Police Department and Gold Cross Ambulance along with Cedar City Fire Department all responded to the scene. However, police and medical personnel left shortly afterwards. Fire crews however, remained on scene until the plane was tipped back over to ensure there was no fire and no fuel leaked out of the plane, Phillips said.

Email: tsullivan@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews | @tracie_sullivan