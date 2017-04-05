Tammera Field

October 17, 1961 — April 2, 2017

Sunday, April 2, 2017, Tammera Susan Nye Field returned to the loving arms of her twin sons and her Father in Heaven. She fought a short, courageous battle with breast cancer.

Tam was born Oct. 17, 1961, to Donald Gary and Susan Hamblin Nye. Tam was born and raised in Ogden, Utah, where she also attended grade school and high school. It was at Roy High School where she met her sweetheart Brent Ray Field. They were married September 25, 1981.

Tam held various positions in retail sales throughout the years. Tam made many friends wherever she worked. She had a way of making all who knew her feel loved. She enjoyed scrapbooking, crafting and being outdoors. She and Brent loved to travel. They spent time in their motorhome traveling to many different places. She mostly loved spending time in Lava Hot Springs, Idaho. Tam made her husband, children and grandchildren a top priority in her life. She was always there to lend a helping hand when they were in need. Always putting others first. Tam was also one to give freely of herself, her time and anything she had to others. For a grandchild, Tam was a dream come true. Her grandchildren adored her, and she will truly by missed.

Tam is survived by her husband, Brent Field, Hurricane, Utah; her children, Keven Field (Jennifer), Washington, Utah, Kacey Field (Chelsey Dickinson), Hurricane, Utah, and Tiffany Field (Kenneth Brown), Paulden, Arizona; grandchildren: Clayton, Kaden and Aiden Field, Kaelum, Serenity and Uneek Brown. She is also survived by her parents, Donald and Susan Nye, Ogden, Utah; father-in-law, Darl Field, Roy, Utah; brother, Gary Dee Nye (Judy), Ogden, Utah, and sister Jackie Toenjes (Mike), Westhaven, Utah.

She is preceded in death by her twin sons, Kayden and Codee Field, and mother in law, LouAnn Field.

Funeral services

A funeral service for Tam will be held Friday, April 7, at 3 p.m. at Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff Street, St. George, Utah.

A Visitation will be held from 1-2:30 p.m. prior to services at the Mortuary.

Interment will follow at the Hurricane City Cemetery, Hurricane, Utah.

A Celebration of Life Open House will also be held Saturday, April 22, at the Heritage Ward LDS Chapel, 250 N. 1500 West, Marriott-Slatterville, Utah, from 6-8 p.m.

Funeral Arrangements are under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary. Friends and family are invited to sign Tam’s guestbook at www.spilsburymortuary.com.