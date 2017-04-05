Motorcycle down on Interstate 15 slows evening traffic

Written by Ric Wayman
April 5, 2017

ST. GEORGE — Two motorcyclists just entering Utah got a welcome they soon won’t forget Wednesday as one of them suffered a medical issue and ended up tangled with the cable barrier in the median.

“A single motorcycle had laid down and crashed into the cable barrier,” said Utah Highway Patrol Trooper Joe Pastor. “Upon arriving, EMS found that motorcyclist down and unconscious.”

The witness to the crash, who was riding with the victim, told Pastor that they had pulled over to the shoulder just after 6:30 p.m. at approximately milepost 1 northbound where it is believed that some sort of medical issue occurred.

Pastor said for no apparent reason, while they were in a slow roll on the shoulder the victim’s bike just drifted over to the left and accelerated rapidly, causing it to cross both lanes of travel where it laid down on its side and slid into the cable barrier.

“The rider was wearing a helmet,” the trooper said. “At first contact he was unresponsive. After a minute or so he came to. He was able to speak to medical staff that was on scene.”

The rider was taken to Dixie Regional Medical Center in St. George by ambulance. The motorcycle was loaded onto a flatbed tow truck and hauled away.

No citations were issued because of the medical issue. Units from St. George Police and Fire Departments, Utah Highway Patrol and Gold Cross Ambulance were at the scene.

One lane of traffic was blocked and traffic was slowed for about 45 minutes while officials investigated and cleaned up the wrecked bike.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

Email: rwayman@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews | @NewsWayman

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2017, all rights reserved.

 

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!

About the Author

Ric Wayman A native of Pacific Palisades, Calif., Ric was bitten by the news bug as a staff writer and associate editor of the Palisades High School Tideline. After school he entered the media as a radio personality, both playing music and reporting news. Ric moved to St. George in the 1980s and was the morning personality on all three major AM stations in town. An avid amateur radio operator, Ric is looking for a good band to play in, as he plays keyboards, bass and guitar. Ric lives in the center of St. George.

Posted in Local, NewsTagged , , , , ,

Leave a Reply