Motorcycle down on Interstate 15 slows evening traffic

ST. GEORGE — Two motorcyclists just entering Utah got a welcome they soon won’t forget Wednesday as one of them suffered a medical issue and ended up tangled with the cable barrier in the median.

“A single motorcycle had laid down and crashed into the cable barrier,” said Utah Highway Patrol Trooper Joe Pastor. “Upon arriving, EMS found that motorcyclist down and unconscious.”

The witness to the crash, who was riding with the victim, told Pastor that they had pulled over to the shoulder just after 6:30 p.m. at approximately milepost 1 northbound where it is believed that some sort of medical issue occurred.

Pastor said for no apparent reason, while they were in a slow roll on the shoulder the victim’s bike just drifted over to the left and accelerated rapidly, causing it to cross both lanes of travel where it laid down on its side and slid into the cable barrier.

“The rider was wearing a helmet,” the trooper said. “At first contact he was unresponsive. After a minute or so he came to. He was able to speak to medical staff that was on scene.”

The rider was taken to Dixie Regional Medical Center in St. George by ambulance. The motorcycle was loaded onto a flatbed tow truck and hauled away.

No citations were issued because of the medical issue. Units from St. George Police and Fire Departments, Utah Highway Patrol and Gold Cross Ambulance were at the scene.

One lane of traffic was blocked and traffic was slowed for about 45 minutes while officials investigated and cleaned up the wrecked bike.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

