Another left-turn collision; citation clarifies right of way

A crash Wednesday morning at the intersection of 700 South and 700 East in St. George leaves two cars damaged, St. George, Utah, April 5, 2017 | Photo by Julie Applegate, St. George News

ST. GEORGE – Another left-turn collision Wednesday in St. George left two vehicles damaged. Fortunately, both drivers and a 2-year-old passenger were all properly restrained and escaped serious injury.

Officers were dispatched to the intersection of 700 South and 700 East at approximately 10:38 a.m., St. George Police Officer Jamison Hale said.

A white 2004 Ford Ranger driven by a man in his early 30s was westbound on 700 South, Hale said, and he moved into the left turn lane getting ready to turn into a business complex.

A 2013 Nissan Pathfinder driven by a woman in her mid-30s was eastbound on 700 South, Hale said.

The driver of the Ford told police that the light turned yellow and then red, and then he made the turn but was struck by the Nissan.

The Nissan driver told police she entered the intersection on a green light but the Ford turned in front of her.

The driver of the Ford was issued a citation for failure to yield on a left turn.

Hale said that drivers making a left turn need to wait until traffic has stopped, even if the light turns red.

“Once you’re in the intersection, you can be there as long as it takes for oncoming traffic to stop,” Hale said.

The driver of the Nissan was complaining of pain in her neck and upper back. She was treated at the scene but refused transport to the hospital.

Both drivers were wearing seat belts. A 2-year-old girl, a passenger in the Nissan, was properly restrained in a car seat and was not injured, Hale said. The driver of the Ford told police he was not injured.

Gold Cross Ambulance, St. George Fire Department and the St. George Police Department responded to the scene.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

Click on photo to enlarge it, then use your left-right arrow keys to cycle through the gallery.



Email: japplegate@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2017, all rights reserved.