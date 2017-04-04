Region 9 Hardball Show: Our picks for top teams & players as region play begins

Region 9 play begins tonight and we’ve got the picks to win the region, plus the top pre-season player picks from St. George News and ESPN SportsRadio 97.7 FM.

Today, we’ll also take a look at all six region teams, their biggest preseason wins and their top players to watch as we embark on five straight weeks of region competition.

And don’t miss the Stapley Pharmacy pictures of the week on this show and every week.

The Region 9 Hardball Show is brought to you by Revere Health and Holbrook Asphalt.

This week’s games:

Tuesday (all games 7 p.m.)

Desert Hills at Dixie (ESPN SportsRadio 97.7 FM)

Cedar at Snow Canyon

Hurricane at Pine View

Friday

Pine View at Hurricane, 7 p.m. (ESPN SportsRadio 97.7 FM)

Snow Canyon at Cedar, 4 p.m.

Dixie at Desert Hills, 7 p.m.

