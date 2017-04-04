Traffic advisory: I-15 north backup near Littlefield; future delays possible

Written by Ric Wayman
April 4, 2017
Virgin River Bridge No. 1, date not specified | Photo courtesy of the Arizona Department of Transportation, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Construction on Virgin River Bridge No. 1 at the Littlefield exit in Arizona has slowed Interstate 15 traffic northbound.

Arizona Department of Public Safety Sgt. John T. Bottoms said in a Facebook post at approximately 12:40 p.m. Tuesday that the northbound backup had grown to approximately 1 1/2 miles because of the construction, which is anticipated to last for the next six weeks.

No estimated time for clearing the backup was given.

The Virgin River bridge No. 1 was built in 1964, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation, and has never had a major rehabilitation. While minor repairs over the years were made, this is the first major work that has been done on the bridge in 53 years.

