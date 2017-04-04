Construction worker takes a wild ride, truck causes $4K damage to power box

A truck and trailer slid down a hill Tuesday impacting a city transformer box and causing $4,000 damage. St. George, Utah, April 4, 2017 | Photo by Ric Wayman, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A construction worker took an unexpected ride in his trailer Tuesday afternoon after his pickup truck and trailer slid down a steep hill, jackknifed and damaged a city transformer box.

“He pulled up here with his truck and trailer,” St. George Police Sgt. Craig Harding said. “He turned around, came down and parked against the curb. Put it in park and the parking brake on. Got out, got in the back to unload a Ditch Witch, which is a huge trenching machine, very heavy.”

The man was in the process of unloading the Ditch Witch at Shadow Mountain Townhomes, 1210 Indian Hills Drive, when the truck, facing east, started sliding down the hill with the man in the trailer.

He jumped out of the trailer and slid against some rocks, Harding said, and suffered some minor cuts and bruises. The truck spun around, coming to rest on the south curb facing west.

The trailer jackknifed into the truck’s left side. Harding said during the slide down the hill the truck impacted a city transformer box, causing about $4,000 damage and knocking power out to about nine homes on the south side of the street.

City workers responded quickly and had power restored in about an hour to the homes affected. The worker had another truck come out and pull the trailer free from the side of his truck.

Harding said no citations were issued, but the matter would be referred to the City Attorney because of the property damage.

Units from the St. George Police and Fire Departments responded to the incident. Harding said no other injuries were reported.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

