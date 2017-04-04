LDS Church President Thomas S. Monson hospitalized

LDS Church President Thomas S. Monson announces five new temples at the April 2017 general conference, Salt Lake City, Utah, April 2, 2017 | Photo coutesy of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, St. George News

ST. GEORGE – LDS Church President Thomas S. Monson was hospitalized in Salt Lake City Monday evening.

“President Monson was not feeling well last evening and was admitted to the hospital. He has received treatment and fluids and will hopefully be released soon,” church spokesman Eric Hawkins said in a statement Tuesday.

The hospitalization of the 89-year-old president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints comes a day after the conclusion of the church’s recent General Conference. During the conference Monson made short appearances at the pulpit and also announced the locations of five new LDS temples, including one in Saratoga Springs, Utah.

Monson became the 16th president-prophet of the LDS Church on Feb. 3, 2008, following the death of then President Gordon B. Hinckley.

