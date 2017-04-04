St. George Eye Center offers free cataract surgeries for uninsured

Dr. Jason Hendrix (L) and Dr. Snow Slade (R) pause for a photo during a previous "Operation Sight" event, St. George, Utah, date not specified | Photo courtesy of St. George Eye Center, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Twice a year Southern Utah residents who are uninsured or otherwise unable to afford it are invited to apply for free cataract surgery through “Operation Sight,” a program offered by the St. George Eye Center and University of Utah Health Care Moran Eye Center with the support of the St. George Surgical Center and corporate sponsors Alcon and Abbot Medical Optics.

Operation Sight is offered in the Southern Utah area semiannually and provides one preoperation appointment, cataract surgery and one postoperation visit for each approved participant. The program is for cataract surgery only and does not address any other eye diseases or conditions.

The next surgeries will take place April 27-28 at the St. George Surgical Center by Drs. Snow Slade and Jason Hendrix of the St. George Eye Center.

To apply for the program, contact St. George Eye Center by emailing Jennifer Moss at jmoss@stgec.com or call the office at telephone 435-628-4507. Indicate your interest in Operation Sight when you apply.

Candidates will need to have preoperation measurements taken before the surgery dates and are therefore encouraged to call soon.

April’s Operation Sight marks the third time Slade and Hendrix participate. Both doctors said they love having the opportunity to give back to the community they live in.

“We always think you have to go outside the country to do humanitarian care,” Slade said, ” but that’s just not true; there are plenty of people around here that need help too.”

“There are lots of people just in our own backyard that have a lot of needs,” Hendrix said, “and it’s nice to do something here. We sometimes neglect our neighbors, so it is nice to do something in our community that makes a difference.”

Event details

What: Operation Sight: Cataract surgeries for qualifying uninsured patients in the St. George area.

When: Thursday and Friday, April 27-28.

Where: Preop measurements will be taken at St. George Eye Center, 1054 E. Riverside Drive, St. George | Telephone: 435-628-4507 | Website Operations will take place at the St. George Surgical Center, 676 S. Bluff St., St. George.

To apply: Potential patients must schedule an appointment with the St. George Eye Center, indicating interest in participating in Operation Sight. Email Jennifer Moss at jmoss@stgec.com or call the office at telephone 435-628-4507.

