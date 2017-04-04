November 7, 1920 — April 2, 2017

George B. Osborne, 96, passed away April 2, 2017, in Ivins, Utah. He was born Nov. 7, 1920.

George was a member of the U.S. Marine Corps during World War II on Iwo Jima. After the war, he worked as an administrator for the Salt Lake VA Hospital and retired after 38 years.

George has a legacy of five living generations including: 12 children: Kathryn (Al) Asay, Richard (Marlene) Osborne, Jim (Pam) Osborne, Becky Isom, Sally (John) Campbell, Joan (Dave) Eggers, Jan Peterson, Julie (Don) Gregory, Sue (Fred) Joy, Lyn (Jeff) Donovan, David (Angela) Osborne; 27 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; and 11 great-great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by Florence Nielsen Osborne; daughter, Kim; infant sons: Steven and Kent; grandson, Brad; and son-in-law, Don.

Funeral services

Graveside services will be held Saturday, April 8, at 11 a.m. at the Salt Lake City Cemetery located at 4 th Avenue and N Street.

at the Salt Lake City Cemetery located at 4 Avenue and N Street. Friends may call at Larkin Mortuary, 260 E. South Temple from 9:30-10:30 a.m. prior to the graveside services.

The family wishes to thank the Southern Utah Veterans Home for the kind and compassionate care given to our father.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221. For condolences, full obituary, and funeral listings please visit our website www.metcalfmortuary.com.