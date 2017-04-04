Doris Janson

November 10, 1923 — March 31, 2017

Doris Lilly Zetterquist Janson, 93, beloved mother, sister and matriarch passed away March 31, 2017, peacefully at her home in St. George, Utah. She lived with and had been excellently cared for by her daughter Rosie and son in law John Kirkland. Her daughter Tammy served as her activity’s director and made sure her social life was full. She was born Nov. 10, 1923, in Salt Lake City, Utah, daughter of John and Dagmar Zetterquist, immigrants from Sweden and Norway. She grew up at her home on Capitol Hill, attended West High in Salt Lake City, Utah, and studied stenography at Utah State University.

She married Charles LaMar Janson June 8, 1945, in the Salt Lake LDS Temple. Doris was a homemaker, the mother of 10 children. She was a lifetime active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Doris had numerous callings in the church. Among her favorites were nursery leader, den mother and temple worker. She served a mission as a member locator. She kept a journal her entire life. Not only did she study the scriptures daily but she carried them with her everywhere she went. She loved music and always sang in the choir. As a teenager, she and her girlfriends sang on the radio.

Doris was a genuine disciple of Christ; she never gossiped and always spoke positively about others. She was optimistic and appreciative. She had a forgiving heart and lived each day with thankfulness. Doris was beautiful with bright blue sparkly eyes and an infectious smile. She had a great sense of humor and an intoxicating laugh. She loved her family and her main goal in life was to return to her heavenly home to be with her beloved husband LaMar and children. She had a strong testimony of the truthfulness of the gospel. She never missed an opportunity to share her love for her Savior.

She wanted to share the gospel with everyone giving The Book of Mormon to anyone who would accept it and bore her testimony to anyone who would listen. She was a wonderful cook making healthy meals and teaching her children a love of good clean eating. Missionaries came for dinner at least once a week. She was ahead of her time in matters of health. She researched and learned about the newest and best ways to be healthy. Doris exercised faithfully every day.

Family was both LaMar and Doris’s highest priority. Doris had a knack for making each one of her 10 children, numerous grandchildren, even more great-grandchildren, feel loved and special. She individually cared for each one. In doing this she would never forget a birthday and made special phone calls or cards to make sure each person knew they were remembered and loved. In her golden years, Doris looked forward to and enjoyed attending her grandchildren’s sporting and school events. Doris loved attending plays and musical productions. She loved visiting her children and grandchildren.

She is survived by her children, Anne (Steve) Sutton, of Cheyenne, Wyoming; Vicky Clark, of East Setauket, New York; Dan (Carolyn) Janson, of Kirby, Texas; Peggy (Jim) Smith, of St. Anthony, Idaho, currently serving in the Madagascar LDS Mission; Julie (Greg) Scott, of Orem, Utah; Rosie (John) Kirkland, of St. George, Utah; Heidi (Ashby) Boyle, of Bountiful, Utah; Tammy Jamison, of St. George, Utah; son-in-law, Robert (Lynette) Jewell; daughter-in-law, Lorie (Tim) Lambert; 75 grandchildren; 140 great-grandchildren; 29 great-great-grandchildren; siblings Michael A. (Faun) Zetterquist and Christine Jensen and their families; and honorary children Jim and Inger Orr and family, Kay and Ian McKenna and family, and Jay and Jeanette Big and family.

She was preceded in death by her husband, LaMar; daughter, Marla Sue; son, John David; son-in-law, Robert Clark; two grandsons, Logan Smith and Ryan Scott; and one great-grandson.

Doris will always be remembered by her embracing hugs, huge smiles and marvelous laugh; her kind and caring personality will truly be missed. We will especially miss answering the phone on our birthdays hearing Nana sing “Happy Birthday” to us.

The family would like to give a heartfelt thank you to M-liss Jacobs, Suzanne Rayburn, Mark Francis, Carol Jensen, Candice Lind, Amanda Turner, Encompass Home Health and Hospice, Canyon Home Care and Hospice, Doctors Codiga, Rignell, and Doug Callahan for the wonderful personalized care they took of Doris.

Funeral services

Funeral services will be held Friday, April 7, at 11 a.m. in the Spilsbury Mortuary Chapel, 110 S. Bluff, St. George, Utah.

There will be a viewing Thursday, April 6, from 4-6 p.m. and Friday prior to services from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the Mortuary.

Interment will take place in the Tonaquint Cemetery.

Arrangements are made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, 435-673-2454. Friends and family are invited to sign her online guestbook at www.spilsburymortuary.com.