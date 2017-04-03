Sway along to the music of Reggie Thomas, SUU Jazz Concert

Jazz pianist Reggie Thomas. Thomas will be joined by Jeff Campbell and Dennis Mackrel, all guest artists at Southern Utah University’s annual Jazz Concert Saturday at the Heritage Center Theater, Cedar City, Utah, April 8, 2017 | Publicity photo courtesy of SUU, St. George News / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — The annual Southern Utah University Jazz Concert returns Saturday with accomplished guest artists Reggie Thomas, Jeff Campbell and Dennis Mackrel.

“This concert is our 8th Annual Guest Artist Jazz Concert,” Director of the Jazz Band Dr. Thomas Herb said. “The concert is always a favorite because our students get to interact one on one with high level jazz players, both socially and in performance. This year we are bringing out an entire rhythm section, headed by pianist Reggie Thomas and including Jeff Campbell, bass player, and Dennis Mackrel, drums. All three are outstanding jazz musicians who lead jazz programs at their respective schools.”

The concert begins at 7:30 p.m. in the Heritage Center Theater, 105 North 100 East, Cedar City. Tickets cost $10 for adults and $5 for students and children. SUU faculty, staff, and students are free with a valid ID card. Faculty and staff IDs are allowed one guest. They can be purchased at the door the night of the show or online.

Students take special care and pride in their work with professionals in the field that they are studying. Trevor Walker, graduate student in music education and current high school teacher in Parowan, said:

“The guest artists that are coming in are some of the best at their respective instruments. We don’t have a lot of musicians like that come to Cedar City.”

About the artists

After almost 20 years as professor of music at Southern Illinois University, Edwardsville, and three years as professor of jazz piano at Michigan State University, Reggie Thomas is now leading the Northern Illinois University School of Music’s jazz studies program. He is also a consultant/clinician for jazz at Lincoln Center working with the Essentially Ellington program and Band Director Academy. He has also served on several summer jazz faculties across the country. Thomas remains an active clinician/adjudicator at colleges throughout the world.

Jeff Campbell excels in his career as a jazz and classical bass player. He maintains an active schedule performing with Marian McPartland, Gene Bertoncini, Rich Perry, Trio East, Harold Jones and the Eastman Jazz Quartet featuring Harold Danko, and has appeared with McPartland’s Piano Jazz program on National Public Radio. Campbell is in high demand across the globe and currently teaches at the Eastman School of Music.

Dennis Mackrel is currently a professor at Queens College in Flushing, New York, and a member of the jazz faculty at the Birch Creek Summer Jazz Camp in Egg Harbor, Wisconsin, and the Skidmore Jazz Institute in Saratoga Springs, New York. Mackrel is an outstanding musician and a composer and arranger. His professional experience began at age 10 and his collaborative efforts are filled with many jazz greats such as Tony Bennett, Monty Alexander and Hank Jones.

Event details

What: SUU’s annual Jazz Concert.

When: Saturday, April 8 at 7:30 p.m.

Where: Heritage Center Theater, 105 North 100 East, Cedar City.

Cost: Adults $10, students and children $5, SUU faculty, staff and students are free with a valid ID card. Faculty and staff IDs are allowed one guest.

Tickets: Available at the door the night of the show or click here.

